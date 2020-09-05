Compact Dublin Theatre Festival keeps the spirit alive

The autumn is traditionally a crowded and happy time for theatre-goers, with the Dublin Theatre Festival providing a platform for some of the industry's highlights as well as opportunities to see international work without having to get on a plane. This year's slender programme shows the devastating impact on the performing arts of the pandemic. But gems there are still, all the more precious for being rare.

The Irish production of Theatre for One (Abbey Theatre Foyer, Sept 28-Oct 10) premiered at Cork Midsummer in 2019. It is a series of six micro-plays, performed in a booth for an audience of one. The writers are Marina Carr, Stacey Gregg, Emmet Kirwan, Louise Lowe, Mark O'Rowe and Enda Walsh, and the cast includes Seán McGinley and Fiona Bell. Landmark Productions and Octopus Theatricals from the US present this intimate experience, created before the pandemic woes but providing a poignant comment on the current loneliness of the theatre-lover.

One of the few world premieres will be Fishamble: the New Play Company's Embargo by Deirdre Kinahan (Enterprise Waiting Room at Connolly Station/The Pump House at Dublin Port, Oct 2-11), a story about events in 1920 when dockers and railway workers refused to transport troops or weapons during the War of Independence. Kinahan continues to expand her writing vision into more political arenas with this historical drama.

Visiting from the US, 600 Highwaymen present A Thousand Ways (Smock Alley Theatre/by phone, Sept 24-27). It can be experienced as either a phone call or as a live encounter where participants sit at opposite sides of a table separated by a pane of glass. They interact and follow instructions in a script, making the participants both actors and audience in this innovatively shaped show, particularly suited to our socially distanced times.

The Abbey Theatre in partnership with Imma has created an outdoor promenade version of The Great Hunger (Imma Oct 1-10). Patrick Kavanagh's enduring 1942 poem that upended the popular romanticised conception of the Irish rural male and presented his reality of spiritual and sexual starvation. At time of writing, government guidelines are uncertain about outdoor gatherings after September 13, so the Abbey is unable to confirm audience numbers yet. But the artists' preparation is ongoing and the audience awaits word.

The Ark cultural centre for children presents What Did I Miss? (The Ark, Sept 27-Oct 1), a new play by Shaun Dunne. It was originally created for outdoors but following changes in guidelines has been reshaped for inside. Created as part of Dunne's artist residency, the show is about a child's experience of lockdown, with the content informed by the Ark Children's Council.

The Party to End All Parties (Meeting point details on website/Livestream, Sept 22-Oct 10) from innovative company ANU was conceived with social distancing in mind so has not required any tweaking. It is inspired by events in 1949 when Ireland became a Republic, the moment then celebrated on O'Connell Bridge. It is played each time by a cast of three to an audience of two. ANU's style of disruptive interactive theatre lends itself to experimental shape-shifting and their many fans will appreciate the livestream.

Theatre designer Monica Frawley died earlier this year. A book of her costume drawings produced by Katy West and Vincent Woods, Monica Frawley Costume, will be launched in the Abbey with a panel event and streamed live (Sept 26). This is a welcome spotlight on the work of a brilliant Irish designer and a reminder of how crucial design is in the creation of theatrical magic.

Kudos to the artists and producers who have had to do several backflips to make work available in this difficult year. The 2020 DTF is a compact and defiant placeholder, keeping theatre alive in the autumn calendar as hungry audiences await better times.

