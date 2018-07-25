Actress and comedian Aisling Bea has said being a woman never mattered for her career until she reached university.

'You never just got to be there on your own merit' - Aisling Bea says career as female comedian is similar to mum's as a jockey

The Kildare star revealed over the weekend that it was at that stage of her life when she started to feel her confidence being knocked.

However, seeing her mother Helen O'Sullivan, a female jockey, as a leading light for women in her field helped spur her on.

"Up to that point, I'd managed to get away with being a person and then, all of a sudden, I started being kind of segregated. Those little moments, those little niggles, push away at your mindset and your confidence sometimes, that inner, intrinsic thing which has been helped by my mother's determination," she said on RTE's Second Captains radio show.

"In many ways, she was quite a pioneer for female jockeys. I'm extremely proud of her. It is interesting how there aren't as many women in my industry, in comedy, as there should, could and hopefully will be, but it is interesting growing up watching a woman ploughing ahead in a male-dominated industry.

"There are lots of parallels in terms of her career with mine. I remember she always said that if she won a race, it was because the horse was fast but if she lost the race, oh, it was a female jockey, so that's what it was… You never just got to be there on your own merit, but it didn't stop her."

While she is no stranger to success, as her most recent pilot has been picked to be made into a series, Aisling also admitted it has been a rocky road to reach the point she is at now.

"One year, I did 10 or 11 pilots of TV shows that never went anywhere. They are the things that make you, but also they're so sad and disappointing and most of it is grit and pulling yourself back up again," she said.

