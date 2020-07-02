'We'll miss Eoghan Murphy and Shane Ross most' - Rosenstock and Callan ready to satirise new government

The changed political landscape with the appointment of a new government has presented us all with the challenge of having to remember new names in familiar roles, especially now that there are three parties sharing power.

But for comedians and satirists it presents a greater challenge in that they have to ‘retire’ some familiar and popular characters and learn the accents and traits of new ones to try and capture the essence of their personalities.

Two men who have been at the cutting edge of this task are Oliver Callan, with his popular Callan’s Kicks slot on RTE Radio 1, and Mario Rosenstock who features on Today FM’s Gift Grub with Ian Dempsey and his own Sunday Roast show on the same station.

“Change is a brilliant thing because you can get sick of the same incumbents and there are only so many sketches and jabs you can have with the same character before you start repeating yourself,” says Rosenstock.

“This will be Gift Grub’s fifth Taoiseach, and it will be brilliant to have some fresh material with this most unlikely and surprising change to government. The players that used to be on different teams are now like one big All Star team, and the fight is for left corner forward and goalie.

“The comedy is not only in the voices. It’s rooted in the brilliant dynamics and how you explore those.”

Oliver Callan holds the same view.

It’s not only voices and accents that provide entertainment, Callan says he likes to examine the dynamics of the relationships that politicians have with each other.

“Mary Lou as leader of the Opposition is fantastic and I love doing her voice. She’s very vocally belligerent so Labour’s Alan Kelly will be trying to outshout her as they oppose each other in the opposition, which is going to be fun,” he says.

“Overall, Micheál Martin is like a return to Crystal Swing-levels of uncool, twee politics. And married with Leo, the greatest comedy figure I’ve ever had, I just cannot believe my luck.”

Rosenstock says just because someone new comes on the political scene does not mean they will make it as satire material.

“I’ll only introduce them if they do something that makes them recognisable. The character has to present themselves in some way, so even though there are new names I will only bring them in when they do something that makes them recognisable to the public,” he explains.

“There are new characters now like Barry Cowan, minister for agriculture and the marine. He comes from the Offaly so what will he know about marine? And the only thing I can think of that links him to agriculture is he has ‘cow’ in his name. He could be interesting.”

“Barry Cowen has already been a great figure for us and Agriculture is the ideal place for him,” says Oliver Callan.

“Housing is a high profile brief and Darragh O’Brien is a new arrival for many people. Whereas Eoghan ‘Murphs’ Murphy was posh and out of touch, O’Brien is very bolshie, very northside and doesn’t like to be criticised. That dynamic will be explosive given the sensitivities of a really difficult housing brief.

“We always portrayed Stephen Donnelly as a nerdy, hated figure in FF and that position has only been heightened by the almost treacherous nature of his rise at the expense of dynasty TDs.”

"Norma Foley is going to be a hoot. She’s pure Kerry amdram and I love her voice. Watch that space,” says Callan.

Callan is looking forward to new characters, but like Rosenstock he says they will have to develop into public consciousness first.

“Catherine Martin and her Emporium of portfolios is someone we’ll have to develop, but she remains an unknown quantity,” he says.

But while introducing new characters is a curse or a challenge depending on your outlook, retiring popular and familiar ones must be hard?

“Of the comedy casualties I’ll miss Eoghan Murphy most of all, and Shane Ross, but we’ve had a long time to expect their downfall. And ‘Murphs’ hasn’t entirely gone away,” says Callan.

“There are new Shinners in the form of Matt Carthy who has a great Monaghan voice, which ought to be easy for me,” adds the Monaghan native.

For Rosenstock, the political demise of Shane Ross is also regrettable.

“He was a satirist’s dream. He was like an oil gusher that just keeps giving and giving,” he says.

Despite the change in government, many of the main characters from the past are still there, but their relationships to each other have changed.

“The role of sidekick in comedy is very important,” says Callan.

“For Leo it was Eoghan ‘Murphs’ Murphy as his sycophantic ‘bro’ who called his boss ‘dude’ and ‘ledgebag’. Now it’s a dream comedy ticket - as Leo is actually Micheal Martin’s sidekick and they are polar opposites.

“Micheál is unshowy and serious to the point of dull whereas Leo obviously has a very high opinion of himself and behaves more like a celebrity than a politician.

“So we’ll have this comedic struggle between Micheál trying to return things to the old fashioned ways while Leo isn’t going to break the spin habits of a lifetime.”

