WATCH: Oliver Callan pits Enda against Leo and channels Boris Johnson at his blustering best

Callan's Kicks returns next Friday at 6.30pm on Radio 1 and runs until Christmas. Certain leading politicians might perhaps think the satirical show is funny peculiar, not funny ha ha. Or even not that funny at all...

Oliver Callan, the Monaghan master-mimic and star of Callan’s Kicks, tells me that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, one of his main subjects on the show, is "a perfect figure for comedy because he came to power with a certain view of himself that many believed at the time but that had to be slowly deconstructed".

Oliver believes that Callan’s Kicks has been "quite influential" in removing the "gloss from someone who was portrayed in most media as a towering intellectual who was star-made for power. Yet, he had achieved almost nothing before becoming Taoiseach and pretty soon, having floored everyone with tacky gaffes from Love, Actually; the socks, the Kylie Letter; the Trump windmills face-palm and the vegan declaration, he has been revealed as just another regular politician with serious notions of himself," Callan claims.

He adds that as a satirist, nothing is more enjoyable than "deconstructing someone in power, showing the vast distance between the image a leader might hold of themselves, and the how the world really views them," says Callan who came into Independent.ie's TV studios last week to do impersonations of everyone from Leo to President Michael D Higgins to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams, the Leader and former Leader of Sinn Féin respectively.

"Pretty much everyone can do a version of Gerry Adams," Oliver said, "but as a character he is pretty much obsolete for Callan’s Kicks. I focus now on Mary Lou who really landed as a major figure during her spats with Varadkar in the Dail. She broke with regular Sinn Fein convention, which was to remain calm no matter how much political aggro is coming at them. That was Adams’ motif for years. But Mary Lou fights back loudly and with withering put downs. For a Halloween episode last year though, we came up with the idea that Mary Lou is possessed with the ghost of Adams and that Pearse Doherty and Michelle O’Neill had to perform an exorcism. The only way to frighten the possession out was to sing Amhrán na bhFiann... in English. That’s a sacrilege too far for any Republican. "

And Boris?

"Boris is my favourite topical figure," Oliver replies, "because nothing is more cleansing than channelling your angst and anger about Brexit through a ridiculous voice. Boris is Roald Dahl-esque, a crumpled betting slip of a man who looks and sounds like a horny labradoodle. He loves his Latin but it’s probably part of the lie about him being an intellectual so I convey him quoting spurious Latin proverbs like “ipso facto cornetto Ford Mondeo” and he almost always finishes his sentences on Callan’s Kicks using the word 'quavers'."

Oliver says he likes coming up with Dahl-esque words Boris "might blather like 'Great thundering crumplesticks!' And 'what a load of baldergump and wompering spligger!' It’s a nice way to convey how he says nothing of value ever, is monumentally lazy and is just a fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants idiot who fell into Downing Street like someone waking up still drunk after a stag night, wearing a kebab and not knowing how they got there. "

Online Editors