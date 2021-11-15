Vogue Williams recalls the time a fan called her 'disgusting'

Vogue Williams has recalled the time she was called “disgusting” and “revolting” by a fan.

The Irish model and TV presenter, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Spencer Matthews, explained the story to her friend Joanne McNally on the latest episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Joanne had been busy chomping down on a packet of crisps while the pair recorded the podcast, which reminded Vogue of the time a fan scolded her for eating too close to the microphone.

“I got an email and it was literally at around four in the morning on Instagram,” the Howth native told her co-host.

Joanne joked: “She was locked.”

Vogue continued: “Anyway, she mailed me at four in the morning and she said something along the lines of, ‘I can’t believe how disgusting you are. I’ve just been woken up by the sound of you eating crisps on your podcast.

“‘I fell asleep listening to it and got woken up by that. It’s absolutely revolting. I used to love you and Spencer and now I’ll never listen to the podcast again. How rude and disrespectful of you’.”

Joanne chimed in: “It’s a bit much.”

But Vogue laughed it off, saying: “And I was just like, ‘Oh my god,’ so I wrote back: ‘Lol, that message made me laugh.’

“Then she wrote back two days later and was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so embarrassed. I don’t even remember sending you that message. It’s just one of my least favourite things to hear people chewing and it woke me up in the middle of the night.’

“I just thought she was gas,” she added.

“That’s so funny that she came back,” Joanne agreed.