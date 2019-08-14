Vodafone Comedy Carnival 2019: Bill Bailey, John Bishop, Reginald D Hunter, Shappi Khorsandi among 100 acts announced for Galway festival

Over 100 comedy acts have been announced for the Vodafone Comedy Carnival.

Headlining the six day event across 18 venues in Galway will be Bill Bailey, John Bishop, Ross Noble, Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Ardal O’Hanlon, Omid Djalili, Rich Hall and Shappi Khorsandi.

Bailey will be bringing his Larks in Transit tour to Salthill while Ross Noble will be returning from Australia to Galway with his show Humournoid ahead of his 2020 tour.

Liverpudlian John Bishop spent several weeks traversing the country earlier this year for a series for ITV and now he has added a third show to his Galway run.

Jason Byrne will be premiering Wrecked but Ready and Reginald D Hunter's new show Facing the Best and Niggas will also premiere over the weekend.

Also on the bill is Derry Girls' Kevin McAleer and Barry Murphy and Karl Spain will also return, the latter with Karl Spain's Late Night KARLnival.

Among the female talent there's Jo Caulfield, Luisa Omielan and Enja Martin as well as Anne Gildea, The Dirt Birds, Amy Walsh, Anna Clifford, Ashley Manning, Ashling Storie, Breda Larkin, Dionna Doherty, Jayde Adams, Rosie Jones, Ruth Hurl, Sally Ann Hayward, Sarah O'Gorman, Sharon Mannion, and Tiff Stevenson.

There will be 75 shows taking place across an extended October bank holiday weekend from Tuesday October 22 to Monday October 28.

Other highlights on the bill include Bingo Loco, a bingo rave party which will take place at the Galmont Ballroom over two nights.

Today FM's Dermot & Dave will also return while The Two Johnnies will present their live podcast and book laugh, with a special guest and everyone's favourite satirical news site Waterford Whispers News will bring their live show to the Black Box.

For those who like a bit of variety in their comedy there's the annual The Dirty Circus Hallowe'en Extravaganza, Comedy Club Crawl and Stephen Frost's Improv AllStars which runs along a similar format to Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The Comedy Village will once again be housed in Eyre Square in the middle of Galway city.

Tickets go on sale Friday 16th August at 10am at www.vodafonecomedycarnival.com and via OMG, Shop Street, Galway 091 509 960.

