Sean Cox fundraiser: Comedians John Bishop, Tommy Tiernan, Des Bishop and Deirdre O'Kane among line-up for 3Arena gig

Some of the biggest names in comedy will perform at Dublin’s 3Arena to raise money in aid of Liverpool supporter Sean Cox who suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack.

Comedian John Bishop has announced details about the night of stand-up comedy on 10 January next year to raise money for The Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

He will be joined on stage by a stellar line-up that includes Michael McIntyre, Tommy Tiernan, Dara O’Briain, Deirdre O’Kane, Joanne McNally, Jason Byrne and Des Bishop.

After almost 18 months of treatment in Ireland, Mr Cox is currently undergoing an initial 12 week rehabilitation programme in the north of England in a specialist neurological facility which focuses on developing speech and movement.

The comedian said: "Seán Cox was just like any other football fan - an ordinary man on his way to watch his team playing a big game. Then this brutal attack happened and changed his life forever.

"It could have been any of us. One way to support this very brave man is through laughter, so we’ve brought together a brilliant line-up of comedians to help raise money for Seán’s on-going rehabilitation," he said, urging people to come out and show their support.

The trust was set up to raise money to fund the future rehabilitation of the lifelong Liverpool fan from Dunboyne, after the horrific incident in April 2018.

The 53-year-old dad of three was attacked as he made his way to Anfield to watch the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool FC and AS Roma.

Tickets go on sale this Monday, 14 October at 9am and are priced from €65 including booking fee from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Online Editors