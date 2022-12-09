Peter Kay: new Dublin and Belfast show dates added for comedian’s sell-out tour

Extra dates have been added to Peter Kay’s first stand-up tour in over a decade, it has been announced.

The new date for the funnyman’s sell-out show will take place in Belfast on August 9, 2023 with tickets on sale from Sunday at 10am.

An additional Dublin show will also take place on July 12, 2023.

The comedian was moved to tears on the opening night of his first live comedy tour in 12 years last Friday.

It was the long-anticipated first gig in a lengthy arena tour spanning December to late 2023 and now beyond.

Kay announced the extra shows on Sara Cox's BBC Radio 2 drivetime show on Thursday.

He said: "First of all, I want to say thanks to everyone who's bought tickets to my tour and I really do appreciate it.

"And we've finally managed to book some more extra dates."

Cox said the tickets will go on sale this Sunday from 10am for shows in cities including Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

Kay said reaction to news of his tour had been "absolutely joyous" and described the first shows as "brilliant".

He said: "It's been amazing and people deserve a bit of joy."

It will be Kay’s first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2m people.

He returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley – who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station – about his love of music, mix tapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Kay previously expressed deep regret at having to cancel his 2017 tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first," he said at that time.

When tickets went on sale last month, fans faced huge online queues as they attempted to secure tickets.

Many reported seeing messages on the Ticketmaster website telling them there were more than 200,000 people ahead of them in the virtual line.