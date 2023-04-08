| 13°C Dublin

Martin McDonagh says theatres have refused to stage his plays over bad language

Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
Martin McDonagh (Ian West/PA) Expand

Connie Evan

Martin McDonagh has said theatres have refused to revive his plays in the past because he would not allow for strong language to be edited.

The 53-year-old British-Irish playwright is the writer behind Oscar-winning film The Banshees Of Inisherin and plays including The Pillowman, which is billed for revival on London’s West End later this year.

