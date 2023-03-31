| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jarlath Regan: ‘They say a lot of comedians become comedians to control why people are laughing at them — I fit that description’

The podcaster talks about Judge Judy, kleptophobia and the time he split his pants at the crotch

Jarlath Regan. Picture: Steve Ullathorne Expand

Close

Jarlath Regan. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Jarlath Regan. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Jarlath Regan. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

Kildare native Jarlath Regan studied philosophy at UCD and worked in graphic design before starting his stand-up comedy career in 2003. He lived in London from 2013 and moved back to Ireland last August with his wife and son. What’s your earliest memory?

I was seven years old, playing in goals at a birthday party. A low shot came, which was an easy save, but I split my pants at the crotch. People laughed about it for the whole day. They say a lot of comedians become comedians to control the reason why people are laughing at them. I think I fit that description.

Most Watched

Privacy