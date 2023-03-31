Jarlath Regan: ‘They say a lot of comedians become comedians to control why people are laughing at them — I fit that description’

Kildare native Jarlath Regan studied philosophy at UCD and worked in graphic design before starting his stand-up comedy career in 2003. He lived in London from 2013 and moved back to Ireland last August with his wife and son. What’s your earliest memory?

I was seven years old, playing in goals at a birthday party. A low shot came, which was an easy save, but I split my pants at the crotch. People laughed about it for the whole day. They say a lot of comedians become comedians to control the reason why people are laughing at them. I think I fit that description.

When and where were you happiest?

Anytime I’m with my wife and son, I’m happy. As long as we are together, I’m happy out. Not sure they could say the same. I probably drive them mad.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

I am a messy, messy man. I leave a trail of destruction behind me. I’m trying to be neat, that’s the mad part. In terms of my most attractive traits, I think that’s for someone else to say.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

I can’t stand rudeness. You know the basic stuff, the ‘please’ and ‘thank yous’. The step out of the way, the door hold, the one-word answers or the ignoring of the ‘one finger off the wheel’ greeting to other drivers. It costs you nothing but just makes the world a better place to share together.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

Easy. Introduce a new law fining people who don’t return the ‘one finger off the wheel’ greeting to other drivers.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

I’m always convinced my stuff is going to get stolen. Doesn’t matter where I am, how well it’s all locked up, I’m convinced it’s all going to be gone when I get back. I think they call it kleptophobia.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

Judge Judy. And it would have to be a feed of pints — one pint gets you nowhere.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

The Count Of Monte Cristo or Tony Stark, for obvious reasons.

What is your most treasured possession?

My laptop is my world. All my material, podcasts and content emigrates from that thing. If anything happened to that, I’d be in so much trouble.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

I have a compulsion to buy runners/sneakers/trainers, whatever you want to call them. It’s been going on since I was 14 years old and I’ve had some bad phases where I didn’t have a handle on it at all. I’m better now but, at the same time, they are the one thing I can barely resist.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Always bring a spare pair of trousers with you to a birthday party.

When did you last cry, and why?

My emotions run pretty close to the surface. Tears come into my eyes a lot! Sports montages are what get me the most.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Obviously, Denzel Washington.

Do you believe in a god?

I’m going to stick a fiver on there being a god and an after life. It would be terrible to go on the record and say ‘no’ and have that produced at the pearly gates.

What’s your favourite word?

‘Gobs**te’ — so expressive, so perfect, so fun to say, so appropriate for so many people.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

The Office (the American series) is my never-ending binge-watch. It’s perfect.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Stop smoking and start running.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

I have deleted all the worst ones from the hard drive of my mind. Comedians have so many embarrassing moments at the start of their careers that they have to put in the trash.

What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Strawberry picking at age 11 was the pits of the world. I got about 50p per day.

Tell us a secret...

I used to be able to slam dunk a basketball with ease.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

I think everyone should have the Tetris music played as their coffin is lowered.

‘Jarzilla — The Standup Show’ is touring nationwide with a date at Cork’s Everyman Theatre on May 12. Details from jigser.com