‘It’s good when it goes wrong’: Foil, Arms and Hog on live sketches, hecklers and never over-sharing

Their popularity soared during lockdown but Foil, Arms & Hog have been gigging together for 15 years. The comedy trio talk about why they won’t ever mine their personal lives for material, the treatment of female comedians — and why RTÉ executives told them they couldn’t give them their own TV show

Foil, Arms &amp; Hog members Sean Finegan, Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox

Sean Finegan glances sideways before whispering guiltily, “We loved the lockdown.”

Finegan is one-third of vaudeville-inspired sketch comedy group Foil, Arms & Hog. The trio have been gigging for 15 years and have a loyal fanbase. Even if you haven’t been to one of their live shows, you will have stumbled across one of the weekly videos they post, such as A Very Irish Film (in which they skewer every trope in Irish film) and A Kerryman Gives Directions.

