‘It’s good when it goes wrong’: Foil, Arms and Hog on live sketches, hecklers and never over-sharing

Sean Finegan glances sideways before whispering guiltily, “We loved the lockdown.”

Finegan is one-third of vaudeville-inspired sketch comedy group Foil, Arms & Hog. The trio have been gigging for 15 years and have a loyal fanbase. Even if you haven’t been to one of their live shows, you will have stumbled across one of the weekly videos they post, such as A Very Irish Film (in which they skewer every trope in Irish film) and A Kerryman Gives Directions.

During the consecutive lockdowns, they experienced an unexpected boom in popularity. Stuck indoors, people were looking for light-hearted distraction, and their short clips fit the bill. Lockdown also provided a cornucopia of material for them — videos about the nightmare of isolating with your elderly parents, trying to go to confession over Zoom, and a quarantine maths class that spirals out of control. “There were so many universal things to write about… silly, surreal things,” Sean Flanagan says.

While they missed the buzz and attention of the live shows, they joke that a lockdown every four years wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. “So we could grow our audience. I don’t think that’s much to ask,” Finegan laughs.

It was a struggle to convince people to put us on their bill because it was so different

We meet at their studio in Ballymount Industrial Estate, where they film sketches, write, and rehearse for their stage shows. There is a large sign with their ‘Doom Dah’ catchphrase painted across a wall, fake Monstera and fern plants in the corner, and an old poster stating that they are the “best threesome” the critic has ever had.

Foil, Arms & Hog are exceptionally polite. They chat about finishing up the US leg of their tour, Hogwash, and the novelty of having a tour bus as they pose for the photographer, leapfrog over sofas, and pose with props.

Given how intrinsically Irish some of their sketches are, you would imagine the audiences Stateside are predominantly expats, but no. “At most, it’s 10pc. The faster the show sells out, the more non-Irish there are,” Conor McKenna says. “Irish people leave it so late. If it sells out quick, it’s all American,” he adds.

All in their mid-to-late thirties, Finegan, Flanagan and McKenna grew up in Dublin’s Terenure/Rathfarnham area. They first met while studying in UCD and performing in the Drama Society. “I earmarked those guys as really funny at one point,” Flanagan says, pointing at the others. They all wanted to be actors, and starred in various theatre productions before signing up to a comedy writing group. Other members fell by the sidelines as the weeks progressed, but Foil, Arms & Hog stuck together. “And it became the three of us,” Finegan says. “It was very organic.”

They graduated as the Celtic Tiger imploded and the country plunged into recession. Rather than feeling deflated, the economic downturn encouraged them to continue with the comedy. “[There were] no jobs, so we just kept it going,” Finegan says. They established the group in 2008. The name is a result of the respective roles they play — Finegan is the comic foil (Foil), McKenna’s strength is his clowning and physicality (Arms), while Flanagan had a tendency to steal the limelight (Hog).

The first few years were hard. Successful three-handers on the Irish comedy scene were a rarity; Après Match and Ardal O’Hanlon’s Mr Trellis were some of the better-known. “It was a struggle to convince people to put us on their bill because it was so different,” McKenna says. Bookers also wrongly presumed they would require more money. “They couldn’t believe that they could give three people the same amount of money as one person. And those three people would gladly accept it,” Finegan says.

Sean Finegan, Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan. Picture: Mark Condren

Whatsapp Sean Finegan, Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan. Picture: Mark Condren

From the get-go, they agreed to always split their earnings evenly — regardless of whether it is income generated from the group or not. “That is a very unique backbone,” Flanagan says.

They have plenty of war stories from those earlier days: playing to crowds of three people in hostels in Galway; leaving their first paid gig on North Great George’s Street to find their car had been clamped and the removal fee was the same sum as their collective fee; watching in bemused horror as a disgruntled audience member fireman-lifted a fellow comedian off stage; and dealing with abusive heckles.

“There are two types of heckler,” Flanagan says. “There’s the positive ‘I want to add something funny’, and then there is the bully. And the bully heckles only when they see a weakness.”

They aren’t heckled much these days as people coming to shows are fans and, Flanagan adds, because there are three of them. “So the cowards don’t pipe up,” he says. They look at each other and start to laugh — in their braces and tweed dickie bows, they are not exactly the most intimidating bunch.

Since they started out, Foil, Arms & Hog have produced and uploaded one of their online comedy sketches every week. The number of Irish TikTok and Insta comedians, especially ones sending up ‘Irish-isms’, has exploded in recent years. But Foil, Arms & Hog were ahead of the curve.

What I find so fascinating about everyone coming up is that they started online, and now are trying to do live shows. That must be terrifying, because it’s so much harder to do live shows

“We’re not as good at the internet game as everyone who’s coming up at the moment,” Finegan says. “What I find so fascinating about everyone coming up is that they started online, and now are trying to do live shows. That must be terrifying, because it’s so much harder to do live shows. It has taken us so much longer to get good at live shows. Internet videos you can get good at kind of quickly.”

He points out that popular online comedians have loyal audiences and bring in big crowds. “Their first gig is to 500 people. Our first gig was to three people,” he laughs.

Filming a video from the comfort of your home feels a lot safer than facing a crowd under stage lights. “Someone could create a viral internet video tomorrow with no training… and you can fail as well, and no one’s gonna see it,” Flanagan says. “When you get up [on stage], you will feel the adrenaline, and the testosterone, and the failure. You lived it.” McKenna says it is impossible to forget the gigs that didn’t land. “You still remember the failure… There’s always [the possibility of] a gig with three people around the corner.”

Some comedians describe gigging as training to become match-fit for bigger shows. I ask if having those tough experiences may make them better performers. “I think sometimes it is good to do those three-person gigs. But I think you’ve got to weigh up the amount of money you get and take half of that and put that into therapy [you will need afterwards], and that is kind of where you are left,” McKenna laughs.

Many comedians tend to draw on their own lived experience for material — being a permanent bed-wetter as a child, or detailing minute details of disastrous dates, or exploring how parenthood has changed them. Foil, Arms & Hog prefer to keep their personal lives to themselves. That’s unusual today given so many comedians and influencers are expected to overshare on social media. From a performer’s point of view, that style of comedy has never interested any of the men. “I always look at people [doing that] and go, ‘Oh right, why?’” Finegan says.

McKenna thinks once you go down that route of sharing intimate or personal details of your life, it’s impossible to backtrack. He also points out that basing all comedy around lived experience may be a finite source of material. “There’s a race involved there,” he says. “In that you are constantly having to produce new, personalised, interesting, emotionally based content, and where does that end? Are you putting your kids on camera and getting them to do s**t? And where does that end then? Some [comedians] write shows about trauma from their childhood. What happens if they get super famous and have a savage life with a yacht? You can’t do a comedy show about a yacht… We do characters. The interesting character is not us, it’s the person we’ve created.”

Finegan has a more straightforward answer for why they don’t mine their own experiences for comedic purposes. “I am not interesting enough,” he says. “I don’t have enough stories from my past to create shows from.”

And so their comedy on stage veers toward abstract situations, audience interaction, music, and ‘interconnected sketches’. Or “Vaudeville messing,” as Flanagan describes it. They also have no desire to create comedy that can be perceived as self-righteous or worthy. “We have always tried to stay away from preaching,” Flanagan says. “It’s comedy without a message. We don’t feel that it is our place. We are not arrogant enough to assume we should be telling people what to do. We are not like Sean Penn giving his Oscar to Zelensky, saying, ‘There, that’ll sort you out.’ That’s not our expertise. We just want to make it as silly and entertaining as possible.”

Probably because of their desire to create comedy without a message, they don’t worry unduly about being cancelled — something that causes other, more controversial comedians concern. “We don’t do targets and we don’t try to offend,” Finegan says.

However, Finegan says cancel culture has made them more sensitive in their writing. They have also retired some sketches, such as Paper Bag Hats — which saw them play three women working in a brothel — as they may cause offense. “Audiences are more sensitive,” Finegan says. “But you can use that to your advantage, if you start a sketch that everyone thinks is going to get you cancelled and then you spin it the other way — you can use that tension.”

You pour so much effort into developing a sitcom for telly. And then if it doesn’t happen, all that work is wasted

In recent years, there has been a lot written about the problems, prejudices and, at times, predatory undercurrents in the comedy scene. In 2020, many Irish women working in comedy took to Twitter to discuss how challenging the comedy scene could be. When Foil, Arms & Hog were on the comedy circuit playing gigs, there were very few female comedians. “That was probably a sign of how difficult it was,” McKenna says. “Certainly audiences and MCs could be pretty denigrating.” They did not witness any offensive behaviour but think the structure of their troupe may have been the reason why. “I think even when we were in the scene, we were apart from it because of the nature of it. We have like a therapy group of three people. When you are a stand-up, you are by yourself — we were apart,” Finegan says.

Foil, Arms & Hog say they rarely hung around backstage and often exited the venue immediately after their set. “We just got into our Nissan Micra full of props [and left],” McKenna says.

When they heard how difficult female comics found the industry, and some of the encounters they had, they were stunned. “It was jaw-dropping,” McKenna says. “When you read stuff like that, you’re really surprised.”

Given their success internationally and online, it seems strange that Foil, Arms & Hog have not landed their own TV show. They featured on Jason Byrne’s TV3 Snaptastic Show, and appeared in The Savage Eye. They even developed pitches with several broadcasters, but sadly nothing has come to fruition.

Several years ago, they met with executives in RTÉ to discuss potential TV ideas. “We got told by RTÉ at the time that we were at this level. You’re not new enough, so we [RTÉ] can’t have found you, but you’re not big enough to bring in a big audience. You’re somewhere in the middle,” Finegan says. McKenna adds that, at the time, RTÉ was more focused on producing hidden-camera shows. Now they have veered back to sketch, but so far no one has approached Foil, Arms & Hog .

They also worked with the BBC to develop a series, and with producers in the US. “We were reasonably close in the US at one point,” McKenna says. “You could see it,” Flanagan says. However, again it failed to get greenlit. Since then, the trio decided to focus on their online output and touring. “We haven’t shown any interest in TV and no one’s shown interest in us,” Finegan says. They took a break from pitching as, “You pour so much effort into developing a sitcom for telly. And then if it doesn’t happen, all that work is wasted.”

Audiences on their YouTube channel are in their millions, and they are also more receptive to their work than TV audiences may be. “On YouTube. You choose to watch. If you are on RTÉ2 at 9pm, people are like, ‘I didn’t ask to watch this. I hate them,’” Finegan says.

There’s a lot of jocular banter between the three men, but the defining trait and the key to their success seems to be persistence. “We are relentless,” Finegan says. “We hang around long enough. We are not an overnight success. It has never been that way, it’s always been slow and steady.”

“A bit like golf,” Flanagan adds.

Their current show, Hogwash, will tour Ireland before they head over to Australia and New Zealand next spring. The live show is sillier, more surreal and far superior to their online sketches. “It has to be funnier and more polished,” Flanagan says. “And you need to make an entire room of 1,000 people laugh at the same time consistently.”

Their favourite moments on stage occur when everything appears to fall apart. “It’s good when it goes wrong,” Flanagan says. “If a banker does something wrong? Oooh the whole country is in trouble. We do something wrong, and it’s better. And in that scenario, we both get away with it.”

And they all burst out laughing again.

Foil Arms and Hog will be playing shows at venues around Ireland during 2023. Tickets are on sale now and available from foilarmsandhog.ie

