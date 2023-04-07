| 9°C Dublin

Irish comedian Ed Byrne performs virtual reality comedy show, but insists ‘a robot isn’t taking my job’

Ed Byrne said he has no fears artificial intelligence will be taking his job any time soon (PA) Expand
Sarah Ping

Irish comedian Ed Byrne has performed a new stand-up comedy show that allows fans to watch him via a virtual reality (VR) headset, but insists he is not worried about new technology such as artificial intelligence “taking his job”.

The 50-year-old completed a set at The Comedy Store in Soho, London, which was filmed using a 360-degree camera providing close-up views of Byrne and clear footage of the audience watching and laughing, including those who did not laugh as well.

