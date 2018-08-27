Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart announce mobile phone-free Dublin show at 3Arena

Comedy kings Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have announced a Dublin show at the 3Arena on Wednesday October 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 31 at 10am for their first Irish show together.

Last year Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance during Chappelle's set at New York's Radio City Music Hall and this year they embarked on a limited run of shows together.

Fans should bear in mind that there will be a strict ban on mobile phones. The show will be utilising Yondr technology and attendees are advised to leave their phones in their cars or at home.

If you do bring a mobile it will be placed in a locked Yondr pouch and everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. And if you still manage to sneak one into the venue and you're discovered, you'll be promptly ejected.

Chappelle previously said he introduced the ban so that the audience can focus fully on the show. iI also prevents footage being shared without his consent on social media.

Here he is addressing the issue on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

Tickets from €29.65 including booking and facility fees go on sale this Friday at 10am.

