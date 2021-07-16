| 22.4°C Dublin

Comedian Alison Spittle: ‘I have 80,000 accounts blocked on social media — that’s more than the population of Sligo’

After the limbo of lockdown, stand-up comedian Alison Spittle is back on the road again doing live performances and starring in a brand-new movie. Here, she talks about not getting harassed on the street these days and why cancel culture is alive and well in rural Ireland

Alison Spittle in the new Irish movie Bicycle Thieves: Pumped Up Expand

Katie Byrne Email

It’s the morning after a gig the night before, and Alison Spittle is on cloud nine. The Westmeath comedian performed to a packed house in The Yard, Manchester, the evening prior and she’s grabbing a coffee and enjoying the sights and sounds of the city before heading back to her home in London.

At this stage I’m walking on air to have gigs booked in,” she says, speaking by phone from a café in the city. “You’re driving up for five hours to do 20 minutes — and it’s worth it. I’m half-vaccinated now and I’m booked in to do a tour of Ireland… actually, I’m getting emotional now thinking I’ll get to see my mam.”

Like most comedians, Spittle missed the cut and thrust of stand-up during lockdown. She filled her time with a podcast, a Twitter watchalong event and a film project, but nothing compared to the adrenaline rush of live performance and the buzz of audience interaction.

