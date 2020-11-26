Chris O’Dowd says turning 40 is ‘s**te’ as he admits weed is the best medicine

Chris O'Dowd appeared on Doireann Garrihy's the Laugh of your life podcast.

Chris O’Dowd has said that turning 40 has been a “s**te” and admitted that he believes weed is better medicine than laughter.

Speaking on The Laughs Of Your Life podcast with Doireann Garrihy, the Irish funnyman opened up about his struggle with getting older and the loss of his friend Caroline Flack.

When asked what is better medicine than laughter, he joked: “Weed. 100pc. I’m not even sure that’s the order.

“I was so stoned last night I wrote a eulogy for my dog (Potato) who is very much alive and well.”

In the note he said he wrote: “Potato I would happily spend three more lifetimes with you.”

The comedian's rescue dog is 14-years-old and Chris walks it around in a children's buggy.

Hailing from Roscommon, the actor starred in This is 40, and hit the milestone himself in October last year.

“I turned 40 at the end of last year and it’s been s***e. I do not recommend it. The whole year,” he said.

He attributes the bad year to himself and his wife Dawn O’Porter losing their friend – presenter Caroline Flack and the pandemic. Their life in LA was also brought to somewhat of a standstill due to Black Lives Matter protests.

“We lost our friend (Caroline) at the start of the year. Dawn was over (in the UK) for that when all this (Covid-19) was kicking off,” he added.

“And ever since has been a s**t show.

“There were protests. The early days of that were scary enough. It’s been tense. It’s been hard to find laughs within.”

After 2fm star Doireann put out a cheeky request on Twitter to get the Irish legend on her podcast, Chris jokingly agreed that he would if €10,000 was paid to charity Comic Relief.

After seeing the social media storm Tayto Ireland and Guinness pulled together for the donation to get Chris on the show.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal will also appear on the podcast as a result of the online appeal.

