| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Artist Suzy Murphy: ‘I was the poorest kid in school but in the East End I got teased for my posh accent’

She talks about growing up in a large Irish family in a tiny flat in London; following her heart, not trends, when it comes to her art, and separating her home life and work by literally changing her clothes

&ldquo;There are only two things in life that really ever compete. They are your children and your passion, because they are equally there within you.&quot; Artist Suzy Murphy in her London studio. Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff Expand
'In The Heart of Winter', an oil painting by Suzy Murphy. Picture courtesy Lyndsey Ingram, copyright the artist Expand
&quot;I kept my studio. I never gave up my studio, even when the babies were small.&quot; Suzy Murphy in her studio. Expand
&ldquo;That&rsquo;s when art became really important to me. I was obsessively drawing from that very young age.&rdquo; Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff Expand
From left to right, &lsquo;She Burns&rsquo;; &lsquo;Aspen Skies&rsquo;; &lsquo;Aspen Green&rsquo;, all by Suzy Murphy. Picture courtesy Lyndsey Ingram, copyright the artist Expand
&ldquo;It was tough, but I had help at home four days a week and that made all the difference. It meant no matter how bad the nights were, I could still go in and work. And I did.&quot; Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff Expand

Close

&ldquo;There are only two things in life that really ever compete. They are your children and your passion, because they are equally there within you.&quot; Artist Suzy Murphy in her London studio. Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

“There are only two things in life that really ever compete. They are your children and your passion, because they are equally there within you." Artist Suzy Murphy in her London studio. Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

'In The Heart of Winter', an oil painting by Suzy Murphy. Picture courtesy Lyndsey Ingram, copyright the artist

'In The Heart of Winter', an oil painting by Suzy Murphy. Picture courtesy Lyndsey Ingram, copyright the artist

&quot;I kept my studio. I never gave up my studio, even when the babies were small.&quot; Suzy Murphy in her studio.

"I kept my studio. I never gave up my studio, even when the babies were small." Suzy Murphy in her studio.

&ldquo;That&rsquo;s when art became really important to me. I was obsessively drawing from that very young age.&rdquo; Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

“That’s when art became really important to me. I was obsessively drawing from that very young age.” Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

From left to right, &lsquo;She Burns&rsquo;; &lsquo;Aspen Skies&rsquo;; &lsquo;Aspen Green&rsquo;, all by Suzy Murphy. Picture courtesy Lyndsey Ingram, copyright the artist

From left to right, ‘She Burns’; ‘Aspen Skies’; ‘Aspen Green’, all by Suzy Murphy. Picture courtesy Lyndsey Ingram, copyright the artist

&ldquo;It was tough, but I had help at home four days a week and that made all the difference. It meant no matter how bad the nights were, I could still go in and work. And I did.&quot; Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

“It was tough, but I had help at home four days a week and that made all the difference. It meant no matter how bad the nights were, I could still go in and work. And I did." Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

/

“There are only two things in life that really ever compete. They are your children and your passion, because they are equally there within you." Artist Suzy Murphy in her London studio. Photo: Emma Hardy and Stephanie Wolff

Sarah Caden

Suzy Murphy leads me up the stairs of her artist’s studio. We’re on FaceTime. She in London, in the almost secret Italian village near Fulham, and I’m in Dublin, but her screen leads me up to the mezzanine to find a watercolour she painted aged nine. She also has a neatly made bed up there, and on the way back down the stairs, Murphy directs my attention to the far end of the lower floor, where there’s a small but perfectly formed kitchen area. One could happily move into this studio, I observe.

I do. I sleep here,” Murphy says, cheerily. “Though not all the time, obviously, because I have to go home and feed my family.”

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy