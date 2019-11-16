Cinderella/La Cenerentola: Throwing the book at Rossini’s bel canto fairy tale
Irish National Opera are into their second year of existence and this big Chrismassy show is a well-judged attempt to present a thoroughly accessible opera to the Irish public. Rossini's comic opera from 1817, with a libretto by Jacopo Ferretti, contains many of the elements of the modern pantomime.
It has a lovely put-upon Cinderella, two nasty ugly-natured stepsisters and a wicked stepfather. There is an enchanted philosopher, Alidoro, who fills the shoes usually occupied by the fairy godmother, and a big ballroom scene where the prince Don Ramiro gets to meet all the eligible young ladies of the kingdom in order to choose a bride.
Orpha Phelan introduces her sturdy directorial concept during the overture: characters from fairy tales come to life, including Little Red Riding Hood, Goldilocks and Puss-in-Boots. We get backstory on Cinderella, how her mother remarried, leaving her at the mercy of a stepfather who turns out to be cruel.
The big choral set pieces are wonderfully shaped by Phelan, with characters from all sorts of fairy tales capering about, elegantly choreographed by Muirne Bloomer. Designer Nicky Shaw takes the book of fairy tales as her foundational motif. The set is made from giant-sized books, with Sinéad de Valera's Irish Fairy Tales alongside the Brothers Grimm.
Pages turn to create the interior of Cinderella's home, the kitchen table is like a pop-up. Subtitled 'the triumph of goodness', there is more than a hint of cloying saccharine to this morality tale. But Tara Erraught's stunning technique, coupled with a genuine sweetness of stage presence, manages to blast away the saccharine and disarm the most hardened cynic.
Fergus Shiel conducts the Irish National Opera Orchestra, harnessing the tumbling energy of Rossini's playful score, perfectly building the energy of the scurrying refrains. Bass Graeme Danby, as Cinderella's stepfather Don Magnifico, is pure fun and a wonderful villain. The two sisters, sung by soprano Rachel Croash and mezzo Niamh O'Sullivan, delightfully portray groomed, petty narcissism. Baritone Riccardo Novaro as the valet Dandini has a goodly number of scene-stealing comic moments. Andrew Owens is the prince: his sweet tenor voice joins Erraught in a convincing evocation of sincerity.
"Forgiveness will be my revenge," sings Cinderella in the final scene, and this about sums up the mood of Rossini's upbeat score. This big-hearted show gets the big design it deserves, and Erraught's voice is an enduring treat.
Indo Review