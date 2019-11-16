Cinderella/La Cenerentola: Throwing the book at Rossini’s bel canto fairy tale

Irish National Opera are into their second year of existence and this big Chrismassy show is a well-judged attempt to present a thoroughly accessible opera to the Irish public. Rossini's comic opera from 1817, with a libretto by Jacopo Ferretti, contains many of the elements of the modern pantomime.

It has a lovely put-upon Cinderella, two nasty ugly-natured stepsisters and a wicked stepfather. There is an enchanted philosopher, Alidoro, who fills the shoes usually occupied by the fairy godmother, and a big ballroom scene where the prince Don Ramiro gets to meet all the eligible young ladies of the kingdom in order to choose a bride.

Orpha Phelan introduces her sturdy directorial concept during the overture: characters from fairy tales come to life, including Little Red Riding Hood, Goldilocks and Puss-in-Boots. We get backstory on Cinderella, how her mother remarried, leaving her at the mercy of a stepfather who turns out to be cruel.

The big choral set pieces are wonderfully shaped by Phelan, with characters from all sorts of fairy tales capering about, elegantly choreographed by Muirne Bloomer. Designer Nicky Shaw takes the book of fairy tales as her foundational motif. The set is made from giant-sized books, with Sinéad de Valera's Irish Fairy Tales alongside the Brothers Grimm.

