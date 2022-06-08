Brian Friel’s vision of Irish culture has lost none of its brilliance

Watching Brian Friel’s 1830s-set play about colonial map-making is like taking a long refreshing drink of theatre tonic. It has gained in power since its 1980 premiere and this Lyric and Abbey co-production serves it spectacularly well. Friel had supreme confidence in himself as an artist, and equal confidence in the idea of a national narrative. It is this vision that gives the play its brilliance: he sees Irish culture on a par with the great European founding civilisations. There is no modesty here.

That lack of modesty is embodied by Hugh, the hedge-school master, his sophisticated mind at odds with his degraded schoolroom in a barn. In Brian Doherty’s unflashy performance, it is obvious why Hugh drinks: in order to reconcile his busy intellect with his powerlessness.

The play’s sympathies are clearly with the oppressed Irish, but in Caitríona McLaughlin’s meticulous direction there is a rampant sweetness in the performance of Aidan Moriarty as the young English soldier, Yolland. He wins the heart of the girl and the sympathy of the audience. Zara Devlin is exceptional as Máire; in particular in the final sections, her postcoital bewilderment helps fill in the gaps Friel left in his airy Act 3 plot. What happened to Yolland? Who did for him? Marty Rea as the jilted Manus plays this final section riddled with guilt, so the pointed finger drifts in his direction. Friel remains ambiguous; a simplistic blame-game would tend towards the reductive, both dramatically and politically.

Joanna Parker’s set design is low key, but it serves the drama perfectly. A raked platform gives alternative heights, providing for a variety of dynamic approach routes. Catherine Fay’s costumes are simple and ragged; these people live in poverty, the only precious luxury is language, Irish, Greek and even English.

The play is on the British A-level course and occupies a role in the cultural border between Ireland and the UK. I saw the final show in a packed Lyric Theatre, prior to its transfer south; its intelligent enquiry seemed all the more apt in Belfast, where the wounds are still live. This great play is a reminder that theatre is the supreme artform for complex and subtle political debate.

Queens in conflict over a crown and a man

Maria Stuarda at Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

until June 11, national tour until June 22

This is an Italian opera by Gaetano Donizetti, based on a German play about English Tudor queens. It is what might nowadays be termed a Euro pudding. It premiered in Milan in 1835 and is a reminder of how Europe was shaped by intermarried royal families and cultural exchange long before anyone invented the EU.

This Irish National Opera production is sung in Italian with English surtitles. Tara Erraught (mezzo-soprano) is Maria Stuarda and Anna Devin (soprano) is Elisabetta (this role is sung by Amy Ní Fhearraigh on some dates). Both are outstanding, as is tenor Arthur Espiritu as the Earl of Leicester.

The story is about the conflict between the two women for the English throne, Maria being Catholic, and Elisabetta Protestant. Rivalry over a man is thrown in to spice it up. The problem is that the opera is thin on drama. Elisabetta, the more interesting character, disappears halfway through. Maria is much blander, dripping bucolic sweetness around the stage.

Director Tom Creed seems alert to this dramatic deficit, and flings a pile of disparate ideas about, none of which solve the problem. At one point we are on a film set, at another, everyone wears party crowns. Conductor Fergus Sheil does a fine job with the music and voices, but opera needs to have a strong dramatic kick to really work. Off with their heads.