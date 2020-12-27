Brexit situation that turned Northern world upside down

When Belfast-born Dermot Seymour was in P5 in school, he and another boy made a comic book that told of the graveyard adventures of Fiendish McFearskin, a Protestant, and his nemesis, Seamus O'Spook, a Catholic. "The teacher, a Mrs Ferguson, when she discovered it, caned us six times on both hands, the weals only disappeared in my 20s. To this day, my Northern Irish upbringing has had a weird and surreal influence on the way I see things."

Always drawing and painting, "mostly birds, animals and cartoons, doodling galore over everything, I had very little exposure to art growing up," but his P7 teacher was very creative, "had us all painting and making models" and "I had a vivid visual imagination, which I put to all sorts of uses".

Today, Seymour frequently paints land and animals. "Growing up in the North you would be aware of the land thing: 'What we have we hold' or 'What they have we want back'. The animals are, of course, oblivious to all this historical baggage but they are standing right in it, on it. The bad lands are often where the Catholics live, and the good agricultural land where the Protestants live. Though as with everything up North, there would be plenty of contradiction on that one. There is no history there, only present. All the dates are celebrated with a zeal of the recent: 1611, 1641, 1690, 1798, etc. All seemed to have happened yesterday.

"My work has lots of these historical threads. From my early years the conflict was in my imagination." With his 1983 painting, 'Marty Mallon 1.5.'81', Seymour found his unique voice, his visual vocabulary, his personal iconography. "You see a bullock, a helicopter on the horizon, a fence post with Marty Mallon 1.5.'81 carved into it. That lad was murdered a year later. I accidentally came upon this name on the post while out fishing in south Armagh. The painting seemed to incorporate the mysterious interwoven narrative of everyday life during the Troubles." Seymour's work explores what has been termed the anxiety, bewilderment and absurdity of the Northern situation. "I have developed a good sense of the daft. Nothing is ever what it seems, paradoxes prevail." In Donnelly's Brexit Ass [pictured] the landscape is "a generic border landscape with all the baggage that adheres around Brexit". And the donkey? "He is inverted to heighten unease and uncertainty, a destabilising device." Seymour now lives in Mayo where "my work tilted differently - the great western skies and the sense of fragility that comes with weather and erosion. But Northern Ireland gave me the way I see things, the insular smallness, the wee-ness, the us and them... The whole defining and identifying with one's tribe is so tiresome and boring, frankly it does my head in. But I am of the place, and I love the humour, so dark, so graveyard, so bleak. It never leaves you." He reads every day. "Just finished a fantastic book, Inventing the Individual: the Origins of Western Liberalism by Larry Siedentop. Other influences include the Old Masters, graphic art, comics, Pop Art "but an even bigger influence is just wandering around the place, always exercising the eyes. The wild landscapes of lough, sea and mountain I look at through a Northern eye." And that eye sees the daft, the upside down. Two of Dermot Seymour's paintings are on show in Worlds Without End; Stories Around Borders at the Hugh Lane Municipal Gallery, and available to view on YouTube. www.kevinkavanagh.ie