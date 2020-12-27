| 4.3°C Dublin

Brexit situation that turned Northern world upside down

Art: What lies beneath

Niall Macmonagle

When Belfast-born Dermot Seymour was in P5 in school, he and another boy made a comic book that told of the graveyard adventures of Fiendish McFearskin, a Protestant, and his nemesis, Seamus O'Spook, a Catholic. "The teacher, a Mrs Ferguson, when she discovered it, caned us six times on both hands, the weals only disappeared in my 20s. To this day, my Northern Irish upbringing has had a weird and surreal influence on the way I see things."

Always drawing and painting, "mostly birds, animals and cartoons, doodling galore over everything, I had very little exposure to art growing up," but his P7 teacher was very creative, "had us all painting and making models" and "I had a vivid visual imagination, which I put to all sorts of uses".

Today, Seymour frequently paints land and animals. "Growing up in the North you would be aware of the land thing: 'What we have we hold' or 'What they have we want back'. The animals are, of course, oblivious to all this historical baggage but they are standing right in it, on it. The bad lands are often where the Catholics live, and the good agricultural land where the Protestants live. Though as with everything up North, there would be plenty of contradiction on that one. There is no history there, only present. All the dates are celebrated with a zeal of the recent: 1611, 1641, 1690, 1798, etc. All seemed to have happened yesterday.

