Breandán de Gallaí: ‘Gweedore was very remote. I couldn’t wait to get away so I went to Chicago on a dance scholarship’

Upfront: The dancer, choreographer and lecturer on dancing, loss and finally doing a 9-to-5 job in his 50s

Close

Breandán de Gallaí. Photo: Owen Breslin

Ciara Dwyer

Breandán de Gallaí (53) is a dancer and choreographer, and a lecturer at UL. He started Irish dancing at the age of seven and became the lead dancer in Riverdance. Born in Gweedore, Co Donegal, he lives in Ranelagh, Dublin, and has co-directed a gender-swapping production of Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernardó Alba in which he also stars.

What were you like growing up?
I’m the middle child of seven. I was painfully shy – my mother sent me to Irish dancing because I couldn’t even wear a different jumper to school in case people would look at me. I don’t think the shyness ever left me but I have the tools to deal with it now.

