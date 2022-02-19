Breaking Ground: Ireland’s ethnic minority writers get a new platform

Think of a great Irish work of literature. Think of another. And another. Now think of one by an ethnic minority writer based here.

If you had to wrack your brains, a new initiative may soon change that. Cúirt International Festival of Literature and NUI Galway have joined forces with a British-based literary organisation, Speaking Volumes, to create Breaking Ground Ireland.

The project will profile up to 80 ethnic minority writers and illustrators in a booklet that will be distributed to various arts organisations to help them find mentorship and other opportunities. The publication will be available in print and digital format and will be launched at this year’s Cúirt festival.

Speaking Volumes has been an advocate for writers of colour both in the UK and abroad since 2013 and its founders say they have “witnessed a sea change in the literature landscape”. Among the authors it has promoted are Booker-winner Bernardine Evaristo, Lemn Sissay and Kamila Shamsie. Its Irish venture aims to give an accurate portrayal of a diversifying nation.

Adiba Jaigirdar, author of Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating

Adiba Jaigirdar, author of Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating

Among the writers to be profiled in the Irish initiative is Adiba Jaigirdar, who published her debut young adult novel, The Henna Wars, in October 2020. The a Bangladeshi-Irish author has high hopes for Breaking Ground Ireland: “People who have never realised that they could be writers, they will see that there are all of these writers of colour in Ireland, and they will think, ‘Well, maybe there’s a chance for me too’.”

The 28-year-old moved to Ireland aged 10 and says brown LGBT teens in Ireland are “missing a mirror through which to see themselves”.

“I wanted to look at some of the bad experiences that I had or some of the negative experiences that I had because of my race, sexuality and religion and make sense of it on paper,” she says of her fiction.

“Hopefully the teens of today who are experiencing similar things can kind of see how these things can be worked out in a different way.”

Jaigirdar, who lives in Dublin and has an English degree from UCD, also felt a lack of representation when trying to hire an agent in Ireland. In the end, she found one in the US.

“One of the major reasons why I approached American agents first is because there were no literary agents that really had clients of colour. Not just in Ireland, but also in the UK,” she says.

“When you are the first [minority] client for a literary agent, you’re almost like the guinea pig. You don’t know what you’re going to have to deal with,” she says.

“You might have to deal with racism directly from your agent or you might have to deal with racism coming from other places, and maybe your agent is not capable of handling that for you because they’ve never had to handle it before.”

Jaigirdar’s latest novel, Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating, was published in May last year and she is working on her first young adult historical novel, A Million to One, which is due for release this year. Her next young adult romantic comedy, Donut Fall in Love, is due out next year.

“I am just trying to write authentic stories about teens of colour living in Ireland today,” she says. “That’s really what I want to add because I think these stories sadly have been missing from Ireland.”

Unnecessary pitfalls

Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan, another of the authors to be profiled in Breaking Ground Ireland, moved to Dublin from India in 2012 after graduating with a BA in art history and English literature from the University of York and a master’s in art history from University College London. Her work has featured in Writing Home: The ‘New Irish’ Poets and Local Wonders from Dedalus Press, as well as journals such as Poetry Ireland Review and Banshee.

“My first introduction to Irish society was to go to storytelling events, literary events, book launches,” she says. “I arrived in time for the Dublin Fringe Festival, so that was my introduction to the country. That’s how I understand Irish culture and Irish history — it was all through art when I first arrived.”

Through her work as a cultural consultant and performer, she did not face many of the barriers that others experience when trying to break into the Irish literary world.

“It was my job to host book launches and to contact publishers, so I feel like that was kind of a shortcut for me to meet all these people and to be at events,” she says.

She believes Irish minority authors will benefit from Breaking Ground’s UK experience.

“I find it a little comforting when programmes [such as Breaking Ground] work with people who already have this expertise and know what they’re doing because we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We can avoid unnecessary pitfalls.”

Narayanan-Mohan, a member of the Irish Writers Centre board, is putting together her first personal essay collection while juggling a few side projects. One of these is a scientific poetry venture that came about when she was paired with solar flare researcher Dr Sophie Murray in Dunsink Observatory as part of a Science Gallery residency programme.

“When you’re from an ethnic minority background, sure you want to talk about your background and the things that affect you — it’s why I wrote so much about the migrant experience. But people tend to forget that you have other interests,” she says.

“It’s a very purposeful thing I’m doing: I’m saying ‘I am interested in science and art’. I am interested in these things that have nothing to do with immigration or to do with my ethnic background. It is to do with my actual interests and my actual skills. It’s exciting to showcase artists so they can talk about what they want to talk about.”

Rosaleen McDonagh, author of Unsettled

Rosaleen McDonagh, author of Unsettled

Dr Rosaleen McDonagh, a playwright originally from Sligo, says she encountered a number of difficulties when trying to get her work published because of her ethnicity.

“The comments were always the same,” she says. “‘‘Traveller stories won’t sell’; ‘Traveller writers are too hard to market’.”

The activist has a speech impediment that delayed her verbal communication until the age of seven. While she recognises this could be seen as a “marketable” story for publishers, it does not resonate with her.

“If you have an impairment or a disability, publishers only want a tragic to triumph piece — misery that focuses on the mechanics of your impairment, but none of that interests me.”

In her 2021 debut collection of essays, Unsettled, she writes candidly about ableism, racism and Irish society. “It’s very difficult to put myself into work that doesn’t speak to me on an emotional level,” she says.

On Breaking Ground, McDonagh says: “The writers who don’t need to break ground will hardly notice. However, the positive element is that the initiative came from black and minority writers ourselves. We had our allies, but the impetus and the drive had to come first.”

London-based poet and playwright Nick Makoha

London-based poet and playwright Nick Makoha

Nick Makoha is a London-based poet and playwright who took part in the UK version of the initiative. The Ugandan-born writer says he would not have had the courage to pursue his writing career without it.

His debut collection, Kingdom of Gravity, was shortlisted for the Felix Dennis Prize for best first collection in 2017.

“I wouldn’t have had the confidence or the power to put myself in some of the places Speaking Volumes [Breaking Ground’s organiser] put you in,” he says. “When they set up a tour, it’s all over the country. Their ambition fuels our ambition and their trust in us fuels our trust, not just in them but in ourselves.”

The Cúirt International Literature Festival takes place in Galway from April 4-10. cuirt.ie/breaking-ground-ireland