Bold Moves 2023 review: Contemporary ballet choreography delights

O’Reilly Theatre, Dublin until Saturday, April 22

Ballet Ireland continue in their Bold Moves triptychs, a very satisfying way to serve new choreography. The opener from Canadian Aszure Barton, Happy Little Things (Waiting on a Gruff Cloud of Wanting), has a playful cowboy air: monochrome brown costumes feature loose pants and waistcoats. There is terrific use of shape; lots of humorous gestures include a conga-line simulation of a carriage, running on the spot, cocks crowing. A mischievous outing, full of fun.

Next up is the world premiere of Portuguese choreographer Filipe Portugal’s All That Remains; this is hard-core ballet for eight dancers. Highly technical, the female dancers are en pointe; there are lots of lifts, sometimes the dancers feel airborne. A red and cream leotard costume emphasises skill and musculature. This is proud, exhibitionist work; it dazzles in its cold, clear virtuosity.

Minus 16 by Israeli Ohad Naharin was previously performed here in 2019 and is a real crowd pleaser. Dancers in unisex office clothes, white shirts and grey suits, strip off layers down to grey underwear, expressing a contemporary sense of wage-slave life. Audience members are recruited to the stage, and a surprisingly high level of cohesion is achieved with this unpredictable set up.

The evening moves from the whimsical, through the virtuosic, to the interactive. The dancers are performing for you, but also reaching out to you; impressive in skill and winning in warmth.