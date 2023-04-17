| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Bold Moves 2023 review: Contemporary ballet choreography delights

O’Reilly Theatre, Dublin until Saturday, April 22

Filipe Portugal&rsquo;s All That Remains, part of Bold Moves 2023 by Ballet Ireland. Photo by Andrew Ross Expand

Close

Filipe Portugal&rsquo;s All That Remains, part of Bold Moves 2023 by Ballet Ireland. Photo by Andrew Ross

Filipe Portugal’s All That Remains, part of Bold Moves 2023 by Ballet Ireland. Photo by Andrew Ross

Filipe Portugal’s All That Remains, part of Bold Moves 2023 by Ballet Ireland. Photo by Andrew Ross

Katy Hayes

Ballet Ireland continue in their Bold Moves triptychs, a very satisfying way to serve new choreography. The opener from Canadian Aszure Barton, Happy Little Things (Waiting on a Gruff Cloud of Wanting), has a playful cowboy air: monochrome brown costumes feature loose pants and waistcoats. There is terrific use of shape; lots of humorous gestures include a conga-line simulation of a carriage, running on the spot, cocks crowing. A mischievous outing, full of fun.

Next up is the world premiere of Portuguese choreographer Filipe Portugal’s All That Remains; this is hard-core ballet for eight dancers. Highly technical, the female dancers are en pointe; there are lots of lifts, sometimes the dancers feel airborne. A red and cream leotard costume emphasises skill and musculature. This is proud, exhibitionist work; it dazzles in its cold, clear virtuosity.

Most Watched

Privacy