Bloomsday Festival 2018 full programme revealed with talks, music, body painting and breakfasts (with optional grisly bits)

The jam-packed programme for this year's Bloomsday Festival has been announced with exhibitions, walks, talks, food, music and more.

The jam-packed programme for this year's Bloomsday Festival has been announced with exhibitions, walks, talks, food, music and more.

The event, running from June 11 to 16 and organised by the James Joyce centre, marks the 100h anniversary of the serialisation of Ulysses in The Little Review.

In the spirit of celebrating creativity there will be an exhibition of new prints by Frank Kiely inspired by Joyce’s Dubliners. Artists from different disciplines have been on the streets of Dublin since February seeking traces of Joyce’s novel and the fruits of their labour can be seen at the Drawing on Joyce exhibition. If you fancy a night at the theatre, there will be Ulysses at the Abbey Theatre as well as Molly at Bewley’s Café Theatre.

John Shevlin from North Great Georges Street dressed as James Joyce at the Joyce Centre during Bloomsday. Photo: Steve Humphreys 16/06/2013 John Shevlin from The City Centre dressed as James Joyce during Blomsday celebrations at the James Joyce Centre, N. Great George’s Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

On June 13 there will be a musical celebration with Ulysses Extended: A Musical Score by celebrated composer Stephen Gardner. Musician Séan MacErlaine will also join dancer Áine Stapleton and illustrator Sarah Bowie to discuss Joyce, Art and Inspiration on a creative panel on June 11. Read more: Proceeds from Bloomsday concert at Christ Church Cathedral to go to Irish Hospice Foundation

John Kenny and Karen Carty in Meeting House Square

On June 14 a panel of editors from contemporary literary magazines gorse, The Stinging Fly, The Tangerine and Banshee will explore The Legacy of the Little Magazine. In the academic series, Professor Neil R. Davison will discuss ‘Dublin Municipal Politics and Joyce’s Colonial Irish-Jew’ on June 12. Food-wise there will be traditional Bloomsday Breakfasts (with optional grisly bits) in iconic locations across the city as well as a Joycean Food trail or on Bloomsday itself there will be afternoon tea at the James Joyce Centre where you will be serenaded by Joycean sirens Sinead Murphy and Darina Gallagher.

Kieran Griffin with his dog eared and annotated copy of Ulysses

The signature Bloomsday Readings event takes place in Wolfe Tone Square, hosted by novelist Peter Murphy. If you’re looking for a Bloomsday pilgrimage, you can choose between bespoke bus tours and walking tours. If you don’t want to cross Dublin without passing a pub, then check out the Joyce of Whiskey tour or our Joycean Pub Crawl. Learn how to dress in character at the Fashion Workshop on June 12 or create a character from Ulysses at the Dublin Body Painting Jam (16 June). You might glimpse them as their wandering parade passes through the city.

You can get into the ‘midsummer madness’ atmosphere with the Poetry Brothel, this year themed as a bawdy Bloomsday eve midnight mass on June 15 and there will be Bella Cohen’s Bloomsday Blowout, a literary salon, the following day.

There's also a Bloomsday Fringe programme.

Online Editors