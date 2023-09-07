Betrayed wife finds unexpected healing in provocative sex comedy
Curiosity at Viking Theatre, Clontarf until September 16
Homosexual men keeping the big secret from their wives seems to be the current hot topic in Irish writing. Last year, we had Eugene O’Brien’s play Heaven making a big impact at the Dublin Theatre Festival; Paul Murray’s Booker-longlisted novel The Bee Sting goes down this road also. And here we have Amanda Brunker building a cheeky sex comedy on the back of a cheating gay husband. It premiered in 2022 at the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, and is here revived for a Viking run.