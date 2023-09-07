Betrayed wife finds unexpected healing in provocative sex comedy

Curiosity at Viking Theatre, Clontarf until September 16

​Homosexual men keeping the big secret from their wives seems to be the current hot topic in Irish writing. Last year, we had Eugene O’Brien’s play Heaven making a big impact at the Dublin Theatre Festival; Paul Murray’s Booker-longlisted novel The Bee Sting goes down this road also. And here we have Amanda Brunker building a cheeky sex comedy on the back of a cheating gay husband. It premiered in 2022 at the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, and is here revived for a Viking run.