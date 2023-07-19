Bedbound review: Colm Meaney and daughter Brenda are inspired casting in tale of Celtic Tiger hubris

Galway International Arts Festival: Bedbound at Bailey Allen Hall, Galway until July 29 then 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin August 8 – 12

Lots of people will go to see this for a chance to witness the ever-popular Colm Meaney performing live, and they won’t be disappointed. His is a large presence but the heart and soul of this sensitive production is his daughter Brenda Meaney, with her poised and emotional Beckettian-style performance.