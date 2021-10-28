Artistic director of Gate Theatre Selina Cartmell to leave after five years

The artistic director and chief executive of the Gate Theatre will leave her position after five years.

In an announcement made today, the Dublin venue said that Selina Cartmell will move on from her role in early 2022. Her contract comes to an end next month after she completed her tenure but she has agreed to stay on to see the curtain rise on two new productions.

She took over the role from Michael Colgan, who resigned in 2016 after more than three decades with the venue.

Ms Cartmell said it had been a “huge privilege” to lead the Gate and to work with so many great Irish and international artists on an array of productions for the theatre.

“It has been five rollercoaster years of which I’m hugely proud. We have managed unprecedented challenges which have put a significant burden on our team and resources,” she said.

While working at the northside venue, English-born Ms Cartmell produced 11 world premieres including seven Irish premieres of contemporary writing, along with productions of The Great Gatsby, Hamlet, The Snapper and A Christmas Carol.

In its statement, the theatre said that gender balance improved significantly during her time with the Gate, going from 8pc to 82pc for directors, while the number of female creatives engaged by the theatre doubled.

Gate Theatre chair Peter Crowley paid tribute to her work over the past five years.

“On behalf of the entire Board of the Gate, I would like to thank Selina for her tremendous artistic achievements over the past five years and wish her the very best in her future endeavours,” he said.

“Selina’s championing of female directors, actors, and other artists radically changed the way in which the Gate produces theatre for the better.”

The theatre reopened last month after being closed since March 2020. Ms Cartmell will stay on to deliver two more shows, namely Mabel’s Magnificent Flying Machine (Louise Lowe) and Endgame (Samuel Beckett) and to facilitate a search process for her successor.