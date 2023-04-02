Artist Caroline Duffy: ‘This work reminds me of the strength and greatness we all have inside but may not even see in ourselves’

What Lies Beneath: ‘Greater Than You Know’, an acrylic on canvas work by Co Louth artist

When young, hours spent watching her father, an avid gardener “sow seeds, weed and take care of the plants” was how Caroline Duffy’s interest and fascination with flowers began. And her “highly creative mother, painter and seamstress, who made clothes for herself and for me and my siblings” led Duffy, later, to use her paintings as design.

“I believe art has no bounds. The real excitement for me is to see it on numerous surfaces, from canvas, to murals, to silk kimonos and woven blankets.” Duffy believes “we can wear art, be surrounded by it, touch it, feel it next to our skin and what better way to feel the healing qualities of nature and flowers than to be immersed in it in our surroundings and all our senses.”

Born in Drogheda, Duffy’s immersive childhood was spent “out in the nearby fields, weekends at our caravan at Port beach and Sunday drives up to the Cooley Mountains”.

Early subject matter, as a five year old, was “rainbows, flowers, fairies, fantasy gardens and magical lands”. As a teenager, Duffy explored life drawing, then combining the human body and flowers to create abstract pieces and today “I still love flowers from semi-realistic to abstract floralscapes”.

At NCAD she signed up for Fine Art but after a “taster week” in Printed Textiles, “I was hooked. The repeating patterns, flow of imagery and art onto fabric intrigued me” and having graduated, Duffy’s first job was in a textile studio in New York, then in Design Houses in Australia and London and now, back in Co Louth, Duffy’s work is inspired by “the ebb and flow of nature” and “the feelings and insights I get while meditating hugely influence what I paint”.

Her flower paintings are self-portraits in that “flowers in full bloom and high colour represent all the joy, good energy and positive vibes life can bring. In the shadows there may be deeper toned buds and leaves, part of me not quite ready to bloom and waiting for the chance to shine.”

Duffy’s favourite flower “has to be the peony” and this exuberant and celebratory acrylic on canvas work matches Duffy’s own upbeat, optimistic nature.

“The feelings of positivity, lightness, eagerness to create from nature is deep within me.”

Its title, ‘Greater Than You Know’, reminds Duffy of “the strength and greatness we all have inside but may not even see this in ourselves.

"The multitude of petals on a peony represents all the layers of ourselves and our preconceptions formed throughout our lifetime. It takes patience, kindness and love towards the self to let these unneeded layers to fall away.”

On her palette, pink, green and blue, “nurturing, healing, uplifting colours”, predominate. The leaves’ blue and teal tones are deliberate, “the high contrasting light to dark represents how not all is as it may seem in reality and we have the power to change our reality in whatever way we choose.

“This starts on the inside with our thoughts, balancing the light and dark chatter that runs constantly through our brain.”

And she quotes some lines from Anaïs Nin, lines which also inspired this painting:

‘And then the day came/ When the risk to remain/ Tight in a bud/ was more painful/ Than the risk to bloom.’

Blooming wonderful.

​Greater Than > Exhibition, The Basement Gallery, An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, until April 15; carolineduffydesigns.com

Instagram @carolineduffydesigns

