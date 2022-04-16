Artist Aoife Dunne: ‘I had deeper relationships online than in real life’

As she prepares to show her work at a new outdoor exhibit in Dublin, digital artist and self-confessed loner Aoife Dunne opens up about how isolation and technology have informed her life and work, and why she chose to stay at home to find success abroad

Artist Aoife Dunne. Photo: Erik Eviston

Donal Lynch Sat 16 Apr 2022 at 03:30