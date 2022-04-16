Artist Aoife Dunne: ‘I had deeper relationships online than in real life’
As she prepares to show her work at a new outdoor exhibit in Dublin, digital artist and self-confessed loner Aoife Dunne opens up about how isolation and technology have informed her life and work, and why she chose to stay at home to find success abroad
Donal Lynch
Many of us feel that we live inside our screens, but what if we really had no escape from their baleful glare? That’s the question posed by Aoife Dunne’s Brain Chamber, which will appear on the giant Living Canvas screen at Wilton Park, Dublin, this month.