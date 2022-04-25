Art lover Connery’s Picasso tipped to raise €18m for charities close to his heart

Sean Connery, who was married to artist Micheline Roquebrune for 30 years, began his collection in the 1980s. His stepson Stephane said she had "honed his extraordinary art sense". Photo: PA

A Picasso painting owned by Sean Connery is expected to fetch £15m (€18m) at auction, with the proceeds going to causes close to the actor’s heart.

The late James Bond star’s family are selling Buste d’Homme Dans un Cadre after he requested that a philanthropic trust be set up in his name after his death.

The Sean Connery Philanthropic Fund will donate to charities in Scotland and the Bahamas, where the star lived with his wife Micheline for more than 30 years. He died aged 90 in October 2020 following a battle with dementia.

Connery started his collection in the 1980s with works by Irish painter John Lavery and bought the Picasso artwork a few years before he died.

The 1969 painting will be sold at auction house Christie’s in Hong Kong on May 26 and has been given an estimate of £15m. It has been praised as one of the best of Picasso’s musketeer portraits.

Stephane Connery, the star’s stepson and an art adviser, told The Sunday Post: "There was nothing he owned that he didn’t admire. He had a Matisse and numerous Picassos, one of which he sold in the early 2000s.”

His family said the proceeds will help Scottish organisations working in areas he cared about, including sport and ocean preservation.

“We – his family – are now working to create a fund that will offer support to organisations that reflect Sean’s interests and passions, and serve to keep his legacy of integrity, opportunity and effectiveness alive,” Stephane said.

“These efforts will be focused in Scotland, where Sean was born, and the Bahamas, where he lived for more than 30 years and adored like his homeland.”

Stephane said the Edinburgh-born actor’s marriage in 1975 to Micheline Roquebrune, an internationally exhibited painter, had “honed his extraordinary art sense”.