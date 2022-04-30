An Octoroon: Thrilling remix of Irish writer Boucicault’s 19th-century play on race

You have a treat in store in the Abbey’s big brash remix of this old slave melodrama from Irish writer Dion Boucicault. Contemporary American playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has taken the 1859 work and turned it into a fascinating meditation on racism as theme and melodrama as form. When described, the play sounds dry and intellectual, but when experienced it is an absolute theatrical thrill-ride, complete with sassy slaves, villainous treachery, massive hooped skirts and a giant rabbit.

Jacobs-Jenkins’ play premiered in 2014; it is a tackling of representations of race on the stage, but it also actually features most of the original Boucicault play, complete with its melodramatic strengths and its caricature weaknesses. The story is about Zoe, a daughter of the now deceased master of the house, conceived with a light-skinned slave. Zoe is one eighth black, hence the “octoroon” of the title. She has been given “free papers” by her father, and therefore should not be part of the security for the mortgage on the property. But there is a flaw in the papers. Everyone is in love with Zoe, so when the plantation goes bust, the vultures gather to bid on her.

Mara Allen and Leah Walker make modern misses out of two “house slaves” Dido and Minnie, roles much expanded from the original. Maeve O’Mahony is superbly over the top as Dora, a southern belle. Patrick Martins is hugely versatile as the playwright, the villain and the hero; simultaneously playing two of these parts, he has to beat himself up. Rory Nolan excels as Boucicault and the native American, Wahnotee. Use of blackface, whiteface and redface paint makes its own subversive comment.

Expand Close Mara Allen as Dido and Leah Walker as Minnie in An Octoroon. Photo by Ros Kavanagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mara Allen as Dido and Leah Walker as Minnie in An Octoroon. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

Director Anthony Simpson-Pike pushes the material to its glorious extremes. There are echoes of Quentin Tarantino in the cartoonish violence and outrageous humour. A mock trial and proposed lynching in the Boucicault original becomes a moment of scarifying engagement with the idea of lynching. A fantastic design by Sabine Dargent, incorporating fluffy bales of cotton, comes into its own with a grisly photographic projection. Don’t miss this great show; it is rollicking entertainment, a glimpse into Ireland’s theatrical past, and a brave and brilliant vision of the future.

Read More

Maeve Binchy’s 1950s brought vividly to life

Circle of Friends at Gaiety Theatre, Dublin until May 14

Draper’s daughter Benny leaves small-town Ireland for student life at University College Dublin. There, she and pals Eve and Nan negotiate the hurdles of young life and love, falling in with fellows and shaking off the nuns.

This Maeve Binchy 1990 novel cemented the author’s reputation as a writer with an astute commercial knack, and playwright Elaine Murphy’s new stage adaptation harnesses the novel’s sprawl into a dramatic two hours, mostly successfully.

Video of the Day

Produced by Breda Cashe and directed by Viko Nikci, exuberance underpins the approach; the 1950s are expertly evoked in music, mood and costumes. Designer Kate Moylan creates huge Doric columns based on the old UCD façade. Roseanna Purcell leads the cast with a dead-pan Binchy-esque Benny. Marcus Lamb is a slimy small town sleeveen as the draper’s assistant; the audience have a great time hating him. Aisling Kearns makes a fine fist of the gawky friend Eve. Jack Hickey is a winning handsome love-interest. Perfectly cast, all the supporting parts are distinctively played.

The mood of the show may be feel-good, but Murphy’s adaptation places a sobering, if funny, scene in the centre of act two dealing with the Russian roulette of pregnancy-risk for girls in pre-contraceptive Ireland. The show, much like Binchy the writer, clothes its iron fist in a velvety glove.