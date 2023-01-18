An Evening With Mere Mortals theatre review: Energetic double bill takes aim at cinematic clichés

This is a double bill send-up of movie clichés that scores plenty of direct hits. The first half, Stjälkar, is a thriller where unlikely plot twists pile up in a gloriously ludicrous manner.

Total normie John Chesterton becomes embroiled in a series of murders, all happening as he tries to simply do his job as a high-level civil servant; there are evil bosses, dodgy Deliveroo guys and romantic trysts with suspicious nieces of colleagues. The story turns on the idea of a sinister element behind the Ikea furniture company and isn’t much more ridiculous than the plots of lots of actual espionage movies.

The second half, Inbound, is an Indiana Jones-ish adventure quest: a scientist, a professional hitman and a gormless bloke from Cabra go in search of a mysterious energy source. This takes them from South America, to somewhere in the Middle East, to Japan. They get caught in a pit of snakes and several shoot-outs, and end up searching for the holy grail in Dublin. Nazis are involved.

The style encompasses slight-of-hand stunts and plenty of knockabout physicality: it’s very rewarding to watch. The sound effects (Dylan Tonge Jones) and the strobe-heavy lighting design (Ross Ryder) make for great cinematic fizz — a lot of technical achievement with scant resources.

The performances from Dan Monaghan, Dylan Tonge Jones, Jack Murphy and Kieran Roche are all slick and show-offy, and I mean that as a compliment. Directed by the Mere Mortals company (no writer is credited) they don’t burden themselves with any politics or social comment. Running just over an hour, this bubbles with energy and has a very commercial feel.

The work is reminiscent of the UK company Mischief Theatre, whose hit shows include The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and who grew from a small postgraduate fringe company. There is plenty of further potential in this type of work. And for the moment, this short show is in an evening of pure larks.

