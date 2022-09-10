| 18.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An Cailín Ciúin’s Andrew Bennett on going from a quiet rural childhood to a party-hard life in Dublin as young actor

Actor Andrew Bennett’s farming roots helped him transcend his character in Oscars’ film entry An Cailín Ciúin, and his colourful route to mastering his stage craft led him to his latest role in Eugene O’Brien’s new play Heaven

Andrew Bennett is set to take on the role of Mal in the play Heaven. Photo: Mark Hill Expand
Andrew Bennett as Seán and Catherine Clinch as Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin Expand
Andrew Bennett, who lives in Dublin, grew up on a dairy farm in Limerick. Photo: Mark Hill Expand
Andrew Bennett as Mal and Janet Moran as Mairead in Eugene O&rsquo;Brien's new play Heaven. Photo: Leo Byrne/Publicis Expand

Close

Andrew Bennett is set to take on the role of Mal in the play Heaven. Photo: Mark Hill

Andrew Bennett is set to take on the role of Mal in the play Heaven. Photo: Mark Hill

Andrew Bennett as Seán and Catherine Clinch as Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin

Andrew Bennett as Seán and Catherine Clinch as Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin

Andrew Bennett, who lives in Dublin, grew up on a dairy farm in Limerick. Photo: Mark Hill

Andrew Bennett, who lives in Dublin, grew up on a dairy farm in Limerick. Photo: Mark Hill

Andrew Bennett as Mal and Janet Moran as Mairead in Eugene O&rsquo;Brien's new play Heaven. Photo: Leo Byrne/Publicis

Andrew Bennett as Mal and Janet Moran as Mairead in Eugene O’Brien's new play Heaven. Photo: Leo Byrne/Publicis

/

Andrew Bennett is set to take on the role of Mal in the play Heaven. Photo: Mark Hill

Regina Lavelle

It’s a few weeks after An Cailín Ciúin was named as Ireland’s entry for next year’s Oscars and a few days before it’s announced as one of 30 movies recommended for a nomination for the European Film Awards when I’m chatting to Andrew Bennett. Four months after the film’s release, it has fielded a clutch of festival prizes and an array of five-star reviews, and the “first and foremost stage actor” is getting his head around being recognised.

Any time I’ve been stopped in the street, it’s always been by nice people saying nice things. A few people will say, ‘Oh, I didn’t recognise you’, which I quite liked,” he says via video call after a rehearsal for his upcoming play.

Most Watched

Privacy