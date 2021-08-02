‘Amazing to be back’: Curtain rises for the return of live theatre at Bord Gáis Energy

The audience at a performance of West Side Story for an audience of just 50 (2pc of the total seating) in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

1/8/21 Clare Ivory (playing Anita) and Leah Barniville (Maria) at a performance of West Side Story for an audience of just 50 (2pc of the total seating) in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

It was all drama and emotion when the curtain went up on the West Side Story musical, but it wasn’t all tears for the star-crossed lovers, Maria and Tony.

There were lots of big smiles and happy tears as the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin put on its first in-house production and performance in front of a live audience in 18 months.

There were two shows in one day with an audience of just 50 people at each performance in a theatre that seats 2,100.

That is a 2pc occupancy rate which at any other time would be considered business lunacy. However, it successfully accessed the pilot Live Performance Support Scheme, and the show involving 71 industry professionals went on, with the 20-strong cast performing back-to-back shows.

It certainly looked different. Songs from the epic Bernstein and Sondheim rival street gangs musical went down a treat with the audience, who each paid €20 and sat four to five metres apart in the stalls.

There were none of the usual printed programmes. Instead, a QR code was displayed on posters so the audience could download a digital version on their phones.

Outside in the foyer, another tradition was missing. There were no intermission drinks, just tea, coffee and soft drinks as alcohol is not allowed under the Government restrictions.

Theatre manager Stephen Faloon said: “The image of 50 people sitting in an auditorium that takes over 2,000 people, it just doesn’t look right and as grateful as we are to receive the money and put this on, we just wish it was being seen by more people.”

He said he would be “hopeful that we would be open again in early autumn”.

Among the audience was Sandra Missaoui, from Drumcondra in Dublin who said it was “amazing to be at a live performance again”.

“Everything was as it should be, you felt really safe. The show was fantastic. The performances were amazing from everybody.

“Everybody on the stage was putting their heart and soul into it. My son Nassim and daughter Yasmine were in the show, so it was wonderful to see them performing again after a such a long time, and to see them together.”