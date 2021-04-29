‘Alright, old sport’ – Florence Welch to adapt The Great Gatsby for stage musical

The singer-songwriter said F Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece has ‘haunted’ her.

Pop star Florence Welch will write the music and lyrics for a stage adaptation of The Great Gatsby.

Welch, known as the front woman of Florence + the Machine, will work with Oscar nominee Thomas Bartlett on the music.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok will write the book while Rebecca Frecknall will direct The Great Gatsby, A New Musical, which is set to run on Broadway. A cast and timeline are yet to be announced.

Welch said: “This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism.

“It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

The stage show will be produced by Len Blavatnik, British singer-songwriter Amanda Ghost and Robert Fox.

The Great Gatsby, F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 masterpiece about class, identity and love in Jazz Age New York, is out of copyright, which has led to a wave of new, often left-field adaptations.

An animated film version was announced in February, while new twists on the classic story include having Gatsby be a vampire.

This is not Welch’s first experience of making music for The Great Gatsby.

Florence + the Machine recorded Over The Love for Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant 2013 adaptation, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role.

