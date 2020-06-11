| 11.4°C Dublin

All the world's a stage: acts of rebellion in the theatre

With America in a state of flux, Katy Hayes looks at how theatre reflects the public mood and can inspire change

Hip-hop musical: Hamilton revisited the American past in a way that reflected the diversity of the American present

America is interrogating itself: on its streets and plazas, online and in the media. The death of George Floyd in police custody has sparked a revolution. He is not the first black man to die in such a manner, but there is a much greater intensity to the resultant protests. American ground has become more fertile for change.

Look to the theatre. In 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical Hamilton became a tearaway success on Broadway and internationally. It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who was George Washington's right-hand man and one of the founding fathers. Miranda's musical style is heavily influenced by jazz and hip-hop; the casting was racially diverse and largely non-white.

The show was revisiting the American past in a way that reflected the diversity of the American present.