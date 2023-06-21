Alison Bechdel: ‘A lot of destructive people are trying to push us back in the closet’

The acclaimed cartoonist on Fun Home, a musical based on her graphic memoir about her anxious childhood with a father who hid his sexuality

Early in Fun Home, a musical chronicling the childhood of American cartoonist Alison Bechdel, we see a family nervously tidying their house in anticipation of a visitor. Hidden secrets are barely concealed underneath pleasant surfaces: a wife gets a door slammed in her face, a temperamental husband uncertainly studies his appearance, and a chorus of children ambiguously greet their houseguest: “Welcome to our house on Maple Avenue! / See how we polish and we shine? / We rearrange and we realign.”