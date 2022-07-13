Alan Stanford asked to step down from artistic director role in Pittsburgh theatre

Actor, director, and writer Alan Stanford has been asked to step down from his position as artistic and executive director of PICT Classic Theatre in Pittsburgh.

Stanford, who has been part of the theatre for over a decade, was removed from his position, following a board meeting.

In a press release, the co-president of the board of directors said that there was a vote to remove Stanford.

“At its June 28th, 2022, meeting, the board of PICT Classic Theatre determined that it was necessary to make a change in the organisation’s leadership and voted to remove Alan Stanford as the artistic and executive director at PICT,” co-president Eileen Clancy said in the statement.

Ms Clancy has been appointed as PICT’s acting executive director until further notice.

In a comment to The Irish Times, Mr Stanford said: “The matter is with my lawyers as libellous statements have been made therefore it would be inappropriate for me to comment.”

Stanford is well-known as an actor and director at the Gate Theatre in Dublin, working with the theatre for over three decades.

He is also popular for his role in the RTÉ drama series Glenroe, where he played the character George for many years.

Originally from England, Stanford moved to Ireland in 1969, where he worked in theatre, film, and television.

He worked as the director of the Project Arts Centre and founded both the ITC touring theatre and Second Age theatre company.

Stanford took on the role as leading actor at the Gate Theatre, where he directed productions such as Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice and The Importance of being Earnest, among others.

In 2008, Stanford joined Pittsburgh’s PICT, taking on the role of artistic and executive director in 2013.