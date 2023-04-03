Agreement review: Lyric Theatre stage resurrection of Northern negotiators has a poignant edge

Until April 22

The Lyric is taking on the mantle of a Northern Irish national theatre as it seeks to explain the troubled place to itself with this superb dramatic reflection of the Good Friday Agreement. Playwright Owen McCafferty has distilled gallons of jaw-jaw into a 105-minute, fast-paced show, creating flesh and blood characters out of the political dramatis personae: Mo Mowlam (Andrea Irvine), Tony Blair (Rufus Wright) and Bertie Ahern (Ronan Leahy) represent the British and Irish governments; American George Mitchell (Richard Croxford) chairs the proceedings; the local protagonists are John Hume (Dan Gordon) peacemaker and Gerry Adams (Packy Lee) whose antlers are locked with David Trimble (Patrick O’Kane).

Charlotte Westenra directs with great sensitivity and clarity; a clever design from Conor Murphy creates a circular arena, coliseum-shaped, for combat as much as negotiation. The desks and chairs glide about on casters, in elegant furniture-choreography. Overhead is a circular video screen that clarifies matters occasionally with text, and also chronicles the weather. There is plenty of humour: a joke about bread is perfectly clear to Adams, Hume and Trimble, but it sails over the heads of the non-northerners, a moment when Trimble and Adams almost share a laugh. Though not quite.

Irvine captures hearts as Mowlam, struggling with her cancer treatment as she works. A fine dramatic moment is when Bertie Ahern tells her she won’t be around to see the outcome, meaning that as a British secretary of state she will be gone back to London. But the audience and Mowlam understand that she won’t be around at all. She, John Hume and David Trimble have all died in the 25 years since the events depicted, giving their convincing flesh-and-blood stage presence a poignant edge.

Andrea Irvine as Mo Mowlam with cast in the Lyric Theatre production of Agreement. Photo by Carrie Davenport

Westenra’s direction pays great attention to the actors’ physicality: Mowlam’s weary ankles; Trimble’s troublesome back; Hume’s frame unable to wear pants with elegance.

A packed audience at last Sunday’s matinee gave this show a deserved standing ovation. There is an unwritten rule in theatre that drama is conflict, but in this case, the drama is clearly conflict-resolution. Northern Ireland — a place to break rules.