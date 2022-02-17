Actress Mary McEvoy has quit the stage to enjoy the Glenroe life on her country farm

Mary McEvoy at The Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin, launching new research conducted by Vodafone Ireland Foundation as part of its Hi Digital programme which seeks to improve digital literacy of those aged over 65. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Mary McEvoy has quit the stage to enjoy a more “holistic” life on her animal sanctuary farm.

The actress, who played Biddy for 17 years on rural soap Glenroe, had partnered with producer Michael Scott for a number of high-profile theatre productions over the years before lockdown made her take a step back.

“I can’t go back to the stage again because it’s just too hard, to be honest. I am done with touring. Before the lockdown, thanks to Michael Scott – who constantly gave me work for 10, 20 years – I was always busy.

“Myself and Jon Kenny went out an awful lot together. We were terribly busy before the lockdown but I realised after it that I don’t want to do that anymore.

“I don’t want to get in a car at three o’clock in the afternoon and drive to Kilmallock or wherever it is. And then driving home at night.”

She said that the farm and looking after her animals is now her priority because that is the “way forward for me”. “If I get anything on television or film, I’ll do my bit but no, the stage is too hard,” she said.

McEvoy has been open about her battle with depression over the years and went back to counselling in recent times to help support her mental health.

The actress said that the decision to step back from live performances had been brewing for a while.

“I think that was setting in for a long time as because of my mental health journey, the stage was a safe place because at least I knew what was going to happen for the next two hours. I’d get nervous when I come off stage,” she told the Irish Independent.

“But now through the therapy, I’m learning to enjoy life as a more holistic experience. But I like the way my life is now.”

She has found contentment on her farm in Delvin, which is an unofficial animal sanctuary and houses horses, donkeys, chickens, cats and 52 sheep.

She has also joined forces with Vodafone Ireland Foundation to encourage more over-65s to try out its new Hi Digital learning platform, aimed at improving their digital skills.

McEvoy (68) said that in many instances, older people shun developing technology skills as they are “simply afraid to seem foolish”.

