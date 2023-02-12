Actress Aislín McGuckin: ‘He said oh my god, you’re that awful bitch from Normal People’

Aislín McGuckin (48) is an actress with a career on stage and screen. She has worked with the RSC, was in Heartbeat, Outlander, Death in Paradise and she played Marianne’s monstrous mother in Normal People. Born in Fermanagh, she lived in London for 20 years and moved back to Dublin in 2015. She has three children with her ex-husband, actor Aidan McArdle – Mireille (16), Lorcan (12) and Senan (10).

​​What were you like growing up?

I’m the eldest of three. I did a wee bit of mummying and was a good girl, but also I would distract the parents with the misbehaviour of the siblings so I could get away with whatever I wanted to do. Sneaky.

​Did you have an early love of drama?

I say that I wasn’t into drama but I was forever putting myself into alternative realities. I thought that I was Anne of Green Gables. At other times, I was cantering across a field on a broom thinking that I had Black Beauty under me.

​​Three-ish words that describe yourself.

Part-time disciplined, loyal and interested in people and things.

​Best advice given?

Go to bed. Don’t stay up too late as a child

​Best advice you give?

If you get tired, learn to rest, not to give up. This comes from a postcard I found in New York. It’s a Banksy image of a little girl looking down at a blue bird. I got it for the kids but I often look at it myself. I’m really cranky when I’m tired. I might be about to holler at them but then I take a look at this postcard.

​Why are you an actor?

You get paid to play. It’s the joy of being a kid again.

​Who do you admire in the acting world?

Vanessa Redgrave, because of her longevity. She’s an inspiration because I think I’ll do it until I drop – if I’m allowed to do it. I did Richard III with her at the Almeida Theatre, London in 2016 and I did a film – The White Countess – with her and her daughter Natasha. It was mother and daughter and Vanessa’s sister, Lynn. It was really interesting watching this dynasty work together.

​How do you manage motherhood with work?

With help. I’ve got a 16-year-old daughter and two sons, one 12, the other 10. So I’ve got the full gamut. I was getting the groceries the other day and I saw a little tin of Lynx had been put in the shopping trolley and I thought, here we go, hide the hormones.

​How have the challenges changed as they’ve got older?

When they were small and movable, you’d strap them to you and take them with you. But a few years on, their day is the central feature, so you have to shift your life and fit it around them. It’s good for the ego and good for making decisions. You have to choose not to do some things but in the long run, it all works out because they are happier and they love me working. I take them with me, here and there, if I can.

​How would you describe the new play you’re in, Tartuffe?

It’s Frank McGuinness’s version of Molière’s farce about a charlatan who pretends to bring piety to a decadent home. He is eventually exposed by Elmire, my character, in a saucy scene that shows his true character.

​What do you do for laughs?

Home life. I love the unexpected nature of the things the kids come out with. My partner has four kids. He’s a partner in a bank but he loves the arts. We have seven kids between us – from 30 to 10 – not that we all live together, but it’s a lot of craic around the dinner table.

​You’ve done a fair amount of telly. Where’s the strangest place/situation you’ve ever been recognised in?

I was burgled at the end of lockdown. The forensic guy came in to look at the house and said that he was really sorry that it had happened. We went around the house room by room. We were both wearing masks. Then I took my mask down, to have a sip of tea, and he said, “Oh my God, you’re that awful bitch from Normal People.” Then we laughed and he started to say that I probably deserved to be burgled for having been such a cow to Marianne. We had a huge laugh. Then he said, “I’m glad you’re not as much of a cow.”

​‘Tartuffe’ by Molière in a new version by Frank McGuinness is at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin from March 3 until April 8, and then touring from April 12 until May 13. See abbeytheatre.ie for details

