Abbey Theatre advertises for consultant to review governance and policies in wake of directors’ exit

The Abbey Theatre is seeking to appoint a consultant to conduct an independent review of the institution’s governance and policies, including its internal legal and financial controls.

Earlier this year, the Arts Council attached a number of conditions to the provision of €7.5 million in funding for the national theatre. These included “reviews of policies and procedures” to “safeguard the expenditure of public monies”.

It followed reports that controversial payoffs made to two former chief executives and co-directors of the Abbey, Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, had cost the theatre up to €700,000 including legal fees.

Mazars was subsequently asked to review finance and governance at the Abbey, and delivered its report in late March. The Arts Council has declined to publish this document, but it did confirm that its funding this year came with a number of conditions.

They included measures to “safeguard the expenditure of public monies now and into the future”, as well as reviews in the areas of “procurement, HR and behaving with integrity… and being accountable and transparent”.

It is understood that the Abbey Theatre signalled its commitment to working with the Arts Council in this regard.

On Monday, the venue issued a notice stating that it was seeking a consultant or firm to conduct an independent review of its governance and policies, including internal HR, legal and financial controls, as well as stakeholder management.

The tendering process involving shortlisted applicants will begin on October 14, and the review is expected to commence on November 7. The successful applicant will be asked to make recommendations based on their findings, and a draft report should be submitted by January 23, 2023.

It was reported last year that the Arts Council had engaged Mazars to examine the accounts of the Abbey Theatre to ensure that the controversial financial settlements paid to its former directors had not been paid from public funds.

McLaren and Murray both left when their term ended in 2021 but received payoffs as a result of an error in how their exits were handled, it was claimed. Another settlement was made arising from the alleged mishandling of a separate HR process.

