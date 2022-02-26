Aaron Monaghan on his new production of Tarry Flynn: ‘I never want to lecture the audience’

‘We’re at what I call the treacle stage.”

Aaron Monaghan is in the third week of rehearsals for a new production of Tarry Flynn by Patrick Kavanagh, adapted by Conall Morrison, for Livin’ Dred Theatre Company.

“At this stage, it feels for the actor like they’re walking in treacle, trying to remember lines, trying to remember notes, trying to remember thousands of bits of information. As a director, you just have to let the actors go through that awkward phase, let them fail for a good week, before you start seeing successful runs.”

Monaghan is a busy man. Although directing for this show, he works primarily as an actor. In November he was in the hit RTÉ TV cop series Hidden Assets as Angeline Ball’s garda colleague. He also recently had the starry lead role in Philip Doherty’s quirky feature movie Redemption of a Rogue , for which he received an Ifta nomination this week. Theatregoers will know him well for several startling lead performances, including his very funny Richard III on the Abbey stage for Druid Theatre Company a few years ago.

When he was an undergraduate studying theatre at Trinity College Dublin, he would walk past the Abbey Theatre every Friday on his way home to Cavan to work in a pub. “I used to think that if by the time I was 30 or 40 I was on the Abbey stage, being second spear carrier from the left, I’d be happy,” he says. He describes the career opportunities he has had since then as “beyond dreams”.

Originally from the town, his family moved to four miles outside Cavan when he was 10. He has a “fairly working-class” background nobody in his family was involved in the theatre. Although he loved being in the local youth drama group, he never imagined it as a career: “I thought to be an actor you would have to come from another country, or your parents had to be actors.”

A drama teacher filled in the form for him to go to Trinity, and he never looked back, though he recalls that he suffered from ‘imposter syndrome’ in the early years.

Now 41, he is a bit too young to have seen Conall Morrison’s original production of Tarry Flynn at the Abbey in 1997. But that show has achieved legendary status and he had heard stories about it over the years.

“Conall’s script was originally written for 27 performers,” he says. “We have nine actors playing 45 characters, so there is plenty of doubling up. This tells you much about the style of production.”

The show moves “like a film script — you’re indoors in one scene and outdoors the next”. There are 65 scenes and a lot of rehearsal is taken up with lifting chairs and tables — “traffic management,” as he puts it. There are about 70 props and the same number of costume changes. Also, the show is touring to nine different venues, including the Nomad network of regional venues, all of which have their own restrictions.

“The animals have a very strong life in this production,” he says, describing the show as a love letter to country people. “There are the famous chickens you hear about from Conall’s production. There’s a scene where the heifer is being chased by the bull and it’s quite a lengthy sex scene now. We are dragging as much comedy out of it as we can. There are a flock of ducks, there are chickens, there are horses. The animals have an unshackled or unharnessed life, whereas the humans in the play have a conservatism about them.”

Monaghan’s dad kept an array of different animals in their countryside garden, including at various times: horses, donkeys, geese, chickens, turkeys, ducks and a dog and cat. So he is no stranger to animals.

Religious conservatism

The Kavanagh novel was first published in 1948, and the action is set in the 1930s. What does it have to say to an audience in 2022?

“Coming out of the recent centenary commemorations,” he says, “we have been talking a lot about who we are as a nation. At the beginning of the 20th century we were quite a radicalised people. We had this revolutionary spark, and all of a sudden we were slapped with quite a heavy religious and political conservatism. Kavanagh is having a go at the church, yes, but he’s not too heavy-handed about it. He’s saying two things at once. WB Yeats was very obvious about his politics; Kavanagh wasn’t.”

“The opening incident of the play and of the novel is the fact there is a girl ‘attacked’ at a crossroads, and I say that with quotation marks because Kavanagh is deliberately unspecific about it. First she is ‘mauled’, but by the time the priest gets hold of it, ‘the clothes are torn off her back’. I’m very aware that modern culture at the moment is quite binary. It’s black or white. Twitter or Facebook or social media is such a toxic place that if you say one thing you will get attacked. I feel Kavanagh is drawn to the grey complexities of life, and that’s what his work has to say. People, and country people in particular, are incredibly complex.

“Another director might make this play about sexual violence visited on women, or it could be an anti-church statement and heavily political. But I’m not drawn to that at all, because I feel my politics shouldn’t be on the stage. As an artist, either as an actor or as a director, I never want to lecture to an audience. Because when I’m in the audience, I don’t want to be told what to think; I want to make up my own mind.”

Thirst for drama

“I did a lot of thinking about that, about the attack on the woman particularly, genuinely trying to follow the logic of it. What happens to her? The answer I came up with is that the lack of information is telling.” Monaghan points to the various versions of the event, as it is described by different people, a device often used with other events in the novel.

“I can’t be judicious about exactly what happened, but I do know these characters have a thirst for drama. The priest says very early in the play ‘I will bring these people to retribution if it takes me 10 years’ and nothing happens. That in itself is a statement. Terrible things happened to women in this country and nobody did anything about it. That’s there for the audience to read into, but I don’t feel it’s my job as a director to put a big finger pointing at it. It’s my job to get the audience to ask the questions themselves.”

Livin’ Dred Theatre was founded in 2004 and its mission is to bring quality theatre to the north midlands and beyond. Monaghan is a co-founder and artistic director. “Originally I wanted to do really diverse and experimental theatre but thankfully one of the other members, who had actually run a theatre company, said ‘no-one in Cavan is going to want to come and see that, or certainly not enough people to sustain a company’.”

“People need to get out for the night,” says Monaghan, “especially after the pandemic. They need to be entertained and they need a laugh. If they can be hit over the head with some question that leaves them thinking, that’s great. But at the end of the day, our job is to entertain people and regional theatres know that. They have to get the audiences in.”

‘Tarry Flynn’ opens on March 11 at the Town Hall Theatre, Cavan, followed by a nine-venue tour: livindred.ie/tour-dates