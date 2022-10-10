A Whistle in the Dark by Tom Murphy at the Peacock: a knockout explosion of toxic masculinity

This is a fantastic revival of Tom Murphy’s great play from 1961. Putting this huge, macho fist-fest into the small Peacock space, further constricted by Cordelia Chisholm’s tight boxed-in set, serves to compress the power here into a dramatic explosion that sets your hair on end.

Peter Coonan is Michael Carney, married in Coventry and hosting his wayward, thuggish, fighting brothers. The most difficult brother, Harry, smashes cups for fun. The house is small and Michael’s English wife Betty wants rid of them. Dada and the youngest boy Des come over from Mayo for a visit. Michael wants to steer Des back to Ireland so the boy can make something of himself. The other brothers want to recruit him to their fighting gang. Dada used to be a garda, until he “decided to leave”. Unspoken rows and scandals trail his aggressive personality.

There is no finer portrait of the boorish, dominating, aggressive Irish father, a personality destroyed by more pride than status. Seán McGinley’s gestures at refinement give this thug role a rare poignancy. Brian Gleeson’s Harry is terrifying. Peter Coonan’s Michael captures the complicated torture of an intelligent man trapped in a vortex of violent stupidity. Jason Byrne’s direction skilfully stuffs the action into this suffocating little room. The hallway and door to the rear are beautifully used.

Betty must oppose these savage men to preserve her marital hopes; similarly the actor Sarah Morris must fight off the heavy testosterone on the stage, which she does with gusto, finesse and a steely femininity.

James Doherty O'Brien, Timmy Creed, Seán McGinley and Peter Coonan in A Whistle in the Dark. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

James Doherty O'Brien, Timmy Creed, Seán McGinley and Peter Coonan in A Whistle in the Dark. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

Seeing this great play once again reminds me of how far we have come; these savage forbears might look strange to some of today’s millennials, but they were real. (My own grandfather lost his position in the gardaí and similarly made life hell).

This is a meaty three-act play, with a running time of two hours and 45 minutes. Not a line could be cut; every word is either a knife or a jewel. It’s a play by a writer confident that the theatre has the capacity to explain everything.

A brilliant company of actors, complete with inspired directing and design team, deliver a knockout of a show.