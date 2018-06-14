Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan has called out a theatre critic for referring to her weight in two separate reviews.

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan has called out a theatre critic for referring to her weight in two separate reviews.

A male critic referred to Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan's weight in reviews - and she's calling him out on it

Nicola (31), who is originally from Galway, plays Clare in the hit Channel 4 comedy which wrapped it's first series in February.

She is currently starring in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at Donmar Warehouse and previously appeared on stage in Jess and Joe Forever at the Orange Tree Theatre. Both shows were reviewed by Philip Fisher for the British Theatre Guide, an independent website featuring reviews, news and podcasts.

In both reviews he made reference to Nicola's weight and she shared the excerpts with her 19,000 followers on Twitter. Hi @BritTheatreGuid, for the second time your reviewer Philip Fisher has come to see a show I’m in, and as part of reviewing the show he has also reviewed my body.

How can you continue to support this? pic.twitter.com/Rtd7mVBmSA — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018 I was in a show called Jess and Joe Forever @traversetheatre last August which he came to see and his opening sentence was “Jess is a fat girl”

My weight has no relevance to either the performance I gave in that or in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018 Nicola also took issue with his description of a rape scene from another play, before saying she would review his body even though it has "no relevance" to his job, and stating that he was not welcome to review any of her work in future.

Philip Fisher, I know you are a theatre reviewer and your body had no relevance to your job but maybe you’d like me to cruelly review it for you and post it online? — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018 Just so you know @BritTheatreGuid I am so disappointed you let a man like this review for you.

Let me state this clearly, he is not welcome to review any show I am in from now till forever. And I plan to be in a lot of damn shows.

Peace. — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018 Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee retweeted Nicola's first tweet, with the caption, "This is not acceptable". Another London theatre reviewer suggested Fisher is "referring to a character in the play and the cruel jibes she receives, not maligning the actor".

However, Nicola added, "There’s no reference to the characters weight at any point in the script, this was targeted to me, and not for the first time." Independent.ie has reached out to Nicola's agent, the British Theatre Guide and Philip Fisher for comment.

Read more: Derry Girls is the most watched TV series ever in Northern Ireland

Online Editors