Thursday 14 June 2018

A male critic referred to Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan's weight in reviews - and she's calling him out on it

Other women in the industry have voiced their support

Nicola Coughlan in her Derry Girls role for Channel 4
Derry Girls cast

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan has called out a theatre critic for referring to her weight in two separate reviews.

Nicola (31), who is originally from Galway, plays Clare in the hit Channel 4 comedy which wrapped it's first series in February.

She is currently starring in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at Donmar Warehouse and previously appeared on stage in Jess and Joe Forever at the Orange Tree Theatre.

Both shows were reviewed by Philip Fisher for the British Theatre Guide, an independent website featuring reviews, news and podcasts.

In both reviews he made reference to Nicola's weight and she shared the excerpts with her 19,000 followers on Twitter.

Nicola also took issue with his description of a rape scene from another play, before saying she would review his body even though it has "no relevance" to his job, and stating that he was not welcome to review any of her work in future.

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee retweeted Nicola's first tweet, with the caption, "This is not acceptable".

Another London theatre reviewer suggested Fisher is "referring to a character in the play and the cruel jibes she receives, not maligning the actor".

However, Nicola added, "There’s no reference to the characters weight at any point in the script, this was targeted to me, and not for the first time."

Independent.ie has reached out to Nicola's agent, the British Theatre Guide and Philip Fisher for comment.

Online Editors

