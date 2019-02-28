EIGHT towns and cities across Ireland and the UK will be transformed when a collection of giant wands from the wizarding world go on tour in aid of JK Rowling's charity.

A collection of giant Harry Potter wands is coming on tour to Ireland - and you choose locations

Harry Potter fans will vote on where the five-metre wands stop off, with the most popular locations announced on March 18.

The installation was originally displayed in London last year.

Now the nine statues - including Lord Voldemort's yew wand - will travel to eight chosen towns or cities.

Each night, the wands will perform a light show to music from the Fantastic Beasts and the Harry Potter films.

Rowling's Lumos charity, named after the light-giving spell in her Harry Potter books, was launched by the author to end the institutionalisation of children around the world.

The installation comes ahead of the Blu-ray and DVD release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald on March 18.

Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros Entertainment UK, Eire and Spain, and president of Harry Potter global franchise development, said: "We are excited to find out where they'll be unveiled next."

Fans can visit fantasticbeasts.co.uk/wandsready to vote on where the wands go.

