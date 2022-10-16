Close

Premium

A centenary of Joycean fumbling between the covers

Visual art – and a Paul Durcan poem too

'Jerry' by Paul Cadmus. Image courtesy of Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio. © Jon F Anderson, Estate of Paul Cadmus Expand

Close

'Jerry' by Paul Cadmus. Image courtesy of Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio. © Jon F Anderson, Estate of Paul Cadmus

'Jerry' by Paul Cadmus. Image courtesy of Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio. © Jon F Anderson, Estate of Paul Cadmus

'Jerry' by Paul Cadmus. Image courtesy of Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio. © Jon F Anderson, Estate of Paul Cadmus

Niall MacMonagle

Like Mount Everest, everyone knows about Joyce’s Ulysses – but not everyone has tackled it.

Published on February 2, 1922, James Joyce’s 40th birthday, it’s the novel of novels – the book some couldn’t finish, the book others are ashamed of not having read.

Related topics

More On James Joyce

Most Watched

Privacy