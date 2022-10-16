A centenary of Joycean fumbling between the covers

Like Mount Everest, everyone knows about Joyce’s Ulysses – but not everyone has tackled it.

Published on February 2, 1922, James Joyce’s 40th birthday, it’s the novel of novels – the book some couldn’t finish, the book others are ashamed of not having read.

This year, celebrating its centenary, Ulysses is yet again in the spotlight.

When American artist Paul Cadmus painted this portrait in 1931, Cadmus was 27, his lover Jared French (Jerry) was 26 – and the inclusion of Joyce’s Ulysses was deliberate. Banned in America by custom censors who claimed the book might occasion “impure and lustful thoughts”, Cadmus celebrated this ground-breaking work.

Cadmus and French, both artists, remained friends for the rest of their lives – even after French married in 1937. Paul, Jared and Jared’s wife Margaret formed PaJaMa, a photographic collective – and their work celebrated gay identity at a time when all 50 US states banned same-sex relationships.

Cadmus, born in a New York tenement, left school at 15 to attend classes at the US National Academy of Design and New York’s Art Student League.

In 1931 he and French travelled in Europe, lived in Mallorca and returned to the US in 1933 – where, a year later, Cadmus’s painting The Fleet’s In caused uproar when it was exhibited in Washington DC.

A US Navy admiral thought the painting of sailors on shore leave represented “a most disgraceful, sordid, disreputable drunken brawl” and it was removed from public view until 1981. Cadmus’s 1938 painting Sailors and Floozies was similarly considered “unnecessarily dirty” by the US Navy.

Cadmus’s portrait, Jerry, depicts a young man’s world. Relaxed, tanned and healthy, Jerry gazes at the viewer. He’s in bed, he’s been reading Joyce’s masterpiece, his finger marks the page. Did he finish the novel? Did he get as far as that bed scene with Molly Bloom? Yes, yes? No, no? We will never know.

This painting, now in Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, was painted over 90 years ago. Though French and Cadmus lived to old age (French died in 1988 aged 82, Cadmus died in 1999 five days shy of his 95th birthday), this portrait, strikingly immediate and modern, is forever young.

Today, October 16, is also poet Paul Durcan’s 78th birthday – and in his most recent collection, Wild Wild Erie, Durcan has written 50 poems in response to 50 artworks in the Toledo collection, including Cadmus’s Jerry.

Jerry

by Paul Durcan

Paul, dear Paul, dear vast-hearted tender Paul

You knew, didn’t you, that when you asked me

To pose for you between the sheets of our bed

With a copy of Ulysses – that pine-green edition

Of the Bible with gold lettering – you knew that what James Joyce’s

Whopping great fabulous novel is all about is ‘HOMECOMING’?

That’s what you knew, isn’t it, that’s what

Lay behind your initiating your portrait of me,

Your strong, your stubborn, your own little Jerry French?

The homecoming of the beloved to his lover;

The homecoming of the boy to his mother and father.

“O such nipples, such armpits, such biceps,

Such fingers, such eyebrows, such elbows, such ribs . . . ” you mumble

But all along it’s really Joyce and his flaming Ulysses.

O Paul, dear Paul, dear vast-hearted, tender Paul

Your Jerry is plucky but sick with waiting for you;

Lying here between the sheets yearning for you.

Paul, PLEASE come home

To your sweetheart, your true love, please, please, please, PLEASE.

© Paul Durcan 2016