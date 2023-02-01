| 9°C Dublin

A Bolt From D’Blue theatre review: Seeking the universal in the personal story

Viking Theatre, Clontarf until February 18

Sharp stage presence: David Gilna. Photo by Phil Traynor

Katy Hayes

Writer/performer David Gilna has built this personal-essay style show around an extraordinary experience. At the age of 18, whilst staying in Boston on a JI visa, he was hit by lightning, and over the next few days he flat-lined three times as he was being treated in Boston Medical Centre. It was initially uncertain whether he would ever walk or function properly again.

Recounting this heart-stopping event, he also describes growing up in Swords, Co Dublin, and how he became seduced by the stage via participation in a Riverdance spoof. He meticulously and sensitively describes the small triumphs as well as the acute disappointments of a career in the arts, including having one of his plays rubbished and torn up by an (unnamed) artistic director. Prior to his unlucky encounter with a lightning bolt, he had just got a big break with an offer to go to Hollywood. He very clearly expresses and embodies the commitment artists generally feel to their profession.

