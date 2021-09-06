The Wire actor Michael K Williams found dead in New York city apartment

American actor Michael K Williams has been found dead in his New York city apartment.

The 54-year-old was best known for playing Baltimore gangster Omar Little in HBO’s landmark series The Wire.

The New York Post is reporting that Williams’s body was discovered by a family member.

Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in the Flatbush area of the city.

After getting into trouble with police in his youth, he began working in the arts and secured his breakthrough acting role in the 1996 film Bullet.

Following the success of the Wire, Williams enjoyed several high-profile roles – including that of Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and smaller roles in films such as 12 Years A Slave.

In 2016 he joined VICE News and began hosting its series Viceland.

The series focused on those living on the margins of society and touched on topics such as substance abuse and criminality – with Williams often offering his own stories of battling these demons.