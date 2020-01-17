Game Of Thrones star Richard Dormer appears in a new TV series inspired by Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels – in a first look at the series.

Game Of Thrones star Richard Dormer appears in a new TV series inspired by Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels – in a first look at the series.

The Watch: First-look images of TV series based on Discworld novels

Comedy-drama The Watch is being adapted from Sir Terry’s much-loved books.

The first glimpse of the comedy-drama, being filmed in South Africa, has been revealed.

Sam Adewunmi in The Watch (Ilze Kitshoff/BBC Studios)

Dormer, who played Beric Dondarrion in Game Of Thrones, stars as Captain Sam Vimes.

The cast also includes Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, Marama Corlett, Lara Rossi and Sam Adewunmi.

The Watch follows a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe.

Sir Terry, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s, died in 2015 at the age of 66.

A computer hard drive containing his unpublished works was later destroyed by a steamroller, as the author had requested.

PA Media